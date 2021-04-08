DOJ: Neo-Nazi pleads guilty to hate crime, conspiracy for threatening journalists, Jewish activists

Axios
·1 min read

The purported leader of the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division group has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and hate crime charges for threatening journalists and Jewish activists, the Department of Justice announced.

Driving the news: Cameron Shea, along with three others, was charged last year with conspiring to identify journalists and advocates "they wanted to threaten in retaliation for the victims' work exposing anti-Semitism," per the DOJ's Tuesday statement.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The group sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists or activists in Florida, Washington and Texas.

  • Some of the posters read: "You have been visited by your local Nazis.”

Details: Shea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit three offenses against the U.S., including interference with federally protected activities because of religion, mailing threatening communications and cyberstalking.

  • He also pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a federally protected activity because of religion.

  • Shea faces up to 10 years in prison for the hate crime charge and a maximum of 5 years for the conspiracy charge.

What to watch: His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

The big picture: Two of Shea's co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charged.

  • The fourth co-defendant, Kaleb Cole, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for September, according to the DOJ.

  • The Atomwaffen Division is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. "AWD is organized as a series of terror cells that work toward civilizational collapse," according to the SPLC.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden White House in talks with airlines on vaccine passports; will issue guidance

    The Biden administration is in extended discussions with U.S. airlines and other travel industry groups to provide technical guidance for vaccine passports that could be used to ramp up international air travel safely, industry officials said. The administration has repeatedly made clear it will not require any businesses or Americans to use a digital COVID-19 health credential, however. The key question, airline and travel industry officials say, is whether the U.S. government will set standards or guidelines to assure foreign governments that data in U.S. traveler digital passports is accurate.

  • White House Considering Nearly Doubling Obama’s Climate Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is considering a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% or more by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the deliberations, a target that would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors.The emissions-reduction goal, which is still being developed and subject to change, is part of a White House push to encourage worldwide action to keep average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, according to the people. The administration of President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the target before a climate summit later this month.Targets under discussion for the U.S. pledge include a range of 48% to 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, according to one person familiar with the deliberations. Another person said the administration, at the urging of environmentalists, is considering an even steeper 53% reduction. Both asked not to be identified in describing private communications.The White House declined to comment on the specific numbers, but one official said the administration plans a “whole-of-government” approach to the target, with agencies considering opportunities across the federal government on standard-setting, clean energy investments and resilient infrastructure plans.By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. promised to reduce planet-warming emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. Signatories to the 2015 Paris climate accord are scheduled to reconvene in November in Scotland and pledge reductions through 2030.The administration is fashioning the aggressive target as it seeks to rebuild trust with nations wary after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement and dismantled domestic policies key to driving the country’s promised emissions cuts.“Countries around the world are looking to see what the U.S. is going to do with this and will it come with something that’s both ambitious and credible,” said David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative. “Other countries in the international community in general are looking to see how this can be something that takes flight and will continue past any particular political moment in time.”Cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half would require broad action to clamp down on planet-warming pollution from power plants, automobiles, oil wells and agriculture.The U.S. currently gets about 40% of its electricity from nuclear and renewables, but would have to double its carbon-free power to 80% by 2030 to put the country on track to curb emissions enough to meet that new target, according to Amanda Levin, a policy analyst for Natural Resources Defense Council.The U.S. would also need to aggressively shift broad swaths of the economy to run on electricity, especially cars, while improving efficiency and reducing energy waste at all levels. Those efforts are key, but will happen more slowly than the transformation of the power sector that’s already well under way.Environmentalists are lobbying the White House to include an explicit commitment for a 40% reduction in releases of methane, a short-lived but particularly potent greenhouse gas.Just finding and fixing methane leaks at oil and gas facilities could allow the U.S. to cut emissions equivalent to taking 140 million gasoline-powered cars off the road, said Sarah Smith with the Clean Air Task Force.The U.S. is on its way to satisfying the Obama-era target, having pared emissions 14% below 2005 levels in 2019, according to government data. The reductions were even sharper in 2020 -- 23.8% lower than 2005 levels -- but only as pandemic-related quarantines spurred a dramatic drop in air and road travel.When the Paris climate accord was inked, countries pledged to try and keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). But researchers now believe a 1.5 degree cap is required to avoid some of the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.Robust NumberA strong target will help underscore the U.S. commitment to combating climate change while encouraging robust action from other nations, said Rachel Cleetus, a climate and energy policy director with the Union of Concerned Scientists.“The U.S has a lot of ground to catch up on, so the first order of business is to put a robust number on the table that can also help catalyze higher ambition,” Cleetus said.Major environmental groups have coalesced behind a 50% emissions reduction. That figure hits the sweet spot by being both ambitious and achievable, said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of energy at the Environmental Defense Fund, which made its case for that 50% target in a 32-page report it provided the administration last month.“Coming in with a lowball number simply because you know you can achieve it is not leadership if it doesn’t meet the urgency of the moment, but pushing yourself to meet the urgency of the moment with a bunch of fluffy commitments that no one believes you’re ever going to achieve doesn’t meet the moment either,” Brownstein said.Environmental activists and analysts have published an array of reports in recent months outlining how potential mixes of regulations, clean energy incentives and voluntary action can help cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030.Climate SummitThe figure is expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration before the April 22-23 climate summit hosted by the White House. The White House has invited the leaders of 40 nations, including some of the biggest polluters and smaller, less wealthy nations that are especially vulnerable to the changes brought by a warming planet.“The entire environmental community has unified behind 50%,” Levin, with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said. “If it’s a range, we want the low end to start at 50%.”But not everyone is satisfied it will be enough.A U.S. pledge to cut its emissions in half wouldn’t be enough to put the world on the path to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, said Gustavo De Vivero, a climate policy analyst with the New Climate Institute, which is part of Climate Action Tracker.To achieve that, the U.S. will need to curb emissions by 57% to 63%, the German group said last month. “If 50% is the highest level of ambition, it’s not high enough,” De Vivero said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chauvin had no need for force after Floyd was handcuffed and prone, expert testifies

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -A national expert in the proper use of force by police testified on Wednesday that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger appeared as a prosecution witness at Chauvin's murder trial, offering testimony intended to show that the defendant disregarded his training during his deadly arrest of the 46-year-old Black man last May. Stiger told jurors that Floyd posed no immediate threat and was not actively resisting when Chauvin used deadly force on him by pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.

  • City put sandbags around California bar for COVID violations. Owner is jailed — again

    The co-owner of the restaurant was arrested three times in a week.

  • Judge tosses former Rep. Katie Hill’s suit against tabloid

    A lawsuit by former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California against the Daily Mail was dismissed Wednesday by a judge who said the tabloid was protected under the First Amendment when it published nude photos of her. Judge Yolanda Orozco wrote in her decision that she accepted the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos was "a matter of public issue or public interest.” Hill’s lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, indicated her client would appeal.

  • Paris Hilton returns to Utah for ceremonial bill signing

    Paris Hilton returned to Salt Lake City Tuesday for a ceremonial bill signing for a law that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens in Utah. The legislation for facilities that treat teens with behavioral and mental health issues gained final approval in the Legislature in early March, about a month after Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill last month but held a ceremonial signing with Hilton on Tuesday.

  • Matt Gaetz to speak at women's conference at Trump golf club amid sex trafficking probe

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking, is set to speak at a conservative women's conference at former President Trump's Miami golf course on Friday.What's happening: The Women for America First group will host Gaetz at Trump National Doral golf course, in addition to fellow Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) will also be in attendance, per the Washington Post.Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday, "Thank you to 'Women for America First' for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation."The state of play: Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."He is also facing accusations of using campaign cash to pay for unauthorized travel expenses and sharing nude photos of a woman he'd slept with to other lawmakers on the floor of the House.Amy Kremer, chair of the pro-Trump nonprofit Women for America First, told the Washington Post in a statement. "We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media." She defended Gaetz as "innocent until proven guilty."Driving the news: Trump issued his first statement on the Gaetz controversy on Wednesday, writing, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." Rep Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda.We are honored to have @RepMattGaetz speak at the #SaveAmericaSummit! https://t.co/zt4wLYoIFK pic.twitter.com/xOzNqlvsj6— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) April 6, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • At Clemson, unmarked slave graves highlight plantation past

    On the sloping side of a cemetery on the campus of Clemson University, dozens of small white flags with pink ribbons have replaced the beer cans that once littered a hill where football fans held tailgate parties outside Memorial Stadium. The flags are a recent addition, marking the final resting places of the enslaved and convicted African American laborers who built the school, and before that, the plantation on which it sits. “Cemetery Hill” has served as the final resting place for some of Clemson’s faculty and trustees for nearly a century.

  • Apple Hit With Class Action On Allegations Of Running An 'Unlicensed Casino'

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of profiting from illegal gambling apps on the App Store, AppleInsider reported Tuesday. What Happened: The lawsuit, filed on behalf of plaintiffs Joshua McDonald and Michael Helsel, states that Apple has profited from illegal gambling games developed by DoubleU Games Co. It alleges that the apps constitute illegal gambling pursuant to various state laws. Apple is reportedly accused of operating as an "unlicensed casino" by selling and distributing several free-to-play casino games, which use in-game currency like “coins” or “chips” in lieu of actual money. The lawsuit notes that users will be prompted to use the actual currency to play the game when they ultimately run out of coins or chips. According to the complaint, paying money in a game for a chance to win more playing time violates the anti-gambling laws of 25 states. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status in all those states, as per the report. The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and asking for an injunction prohibiting Apple from taking part in the allegedly illegal action. It also seeks statutory damages and other costs. See Also: Tim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car Why It Matters: This is not the first time that Apple has been hit with a lawsuit alleging it benefits from illegal gambling apps. In October 2020, a woman sued Apple alleging that dree-to-play with in-game currency games on the App Store constitute illegal gambling, according to another report by AppleInsider. Bloomberg reported in August 2018 that Apple removed thousands of gambling apps from its Chinese store after the state-run China Central Television accused the company of being slow to clean up illegal content. It was reported in July last year that Apple saw more than 2,500 games removed from the App Store in China in the first week of July. Price Action: Apple shares closed about 0.3% higher on Tuesday at $126.21. Read Next: Microsoft Digs At Apple's iPad Pro Again, Promotes Surface Pro 7 As 'Still The Better Choice' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple And Facebook Now Clash Over Document Requests In Epic Legal BattleTim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion: Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy win the day by speaking up in favor of voting rights

    Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy made their own brand of golf history Tuesday by launching a defense of voting rights at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Cause of death released for 4 of 5 people at Capitol riot – but not Officer Brian Sicknick

    The causes of death for four people who died at the Capitol riot have been released, but results are still pending for Capitol officer Brian Sicknick.

  • Moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver Makes Zero Sense

    Major League Baseball is moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Ga., to Coors Field in Denver, Colo. This, says ESPN, is “in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.” Or, more likely, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moved the game because he is concerned about Rob Manfred. Cobb County estimates that losing the game will cost the region more than $100 million. Or to put it another way: Atlanta, a city with a 51 percent black population — the largest black-majority metro area in the nation — will be out $100 million. They’ll live, but it’s certainly a peculiar way for professional baseball to show solidarity with the African-American community. Denver’s black population, on the other hand, is somewhere around 9 percent. You want to see a segregated city, come visit Denver. That might be something Manfred, who runs a league with one black majority owner, might ponder as his limo drives by the blinding whiteness of neighborhoods like “Stapleton” — officially changed to the anodyne “Central Park” less than a year ago — on his way from Denver International to downtown. Another funny way of showing your concern for alleged “voting restrictions” is by moving the All-Star Game to a state that in many ways has voting laws at least as stringent as Georgia’s. To vote in Colorado, a person needs photo identification, just as they do at the will-call window at Coors Field. Like Colorado, Georgia allows voters without ID to use the last four digits of their Social Security number, a bank statement or utility bill, a paycheck, or any other government document with their name and address. Though ID requirements are the provision Democrats hate most, they are broadly popular among voters, which is why they are compelled to use hyperbole and disinformation when talking about the rest of these laws. Colorado also requires signature verification for mail-in ballots. Over 10,000 voters are rejected every election because of bad signatures. This is the kind of shameful disenfranchisement that Manfred now supports. You might recall Joe Biden and other Democrats ginning up anger by falsely claiming that parched voters would be denied a mere glass of water under this new law, though the restriction is aimed more at specifically curtailing what campaigns can hand out. It’s hardly unique in the nation. Colorado, like 37 other states including Delaware and now Georgia, also prevents campaign workers from handing out water or food or paraphernalia to voters near a polling place. Though, to be fair, on this front, perhaps none have as restrictive a policy as New York, the home of Major League Baseball headquarters. Georgia, like Colorado, also has no-excuse absentee voting. But Georgia’s is more expansive, with a minimum of 17 days of early voting — and a provision allowing counties to request two additional Sunday voting days can bring the total to 19 days. Colorado has 15, which, using the quickly changing standards, basically makes it a state of Bull Connors. Some will correctly point out that Colorado, which was moving to an all-mail election before COVID, automatically mails ballots to every “active” voter — something most states hadn’t even contemplated before last year, and then only on an emergency basis. As a former Colorado resident, I can tell you, it is not uncommon for people to get the ballots of former residents, of grown kids long gone, or of dead relatives in their mailbox. It’s a mess. Yet, whatever your opinion is on that policy, if failing to automatically provide every resident a mail-in ballot, whether they ask for one or not, is now considered “Jim Crow on steroids,” MLB is going to have an impossible time rationalizing having any event in any state. Or at least, any state that takes its elections seriously. Now, of course, I don’t accept the notion that preserving some minimal integrity in elections is “suppression.” Apparently, Georgia voters don’t either, as a new Morning Consult poll shows only 36 percent opposition to the new law. Can you imagine what those polls would look like if most of the media weren’t blatantly lying about the bill 24-7? But Manfred obviously doesn’t care about the lies. He doesn’t care about the fans. He doesn’t care to know anything about the law. He doesn’t care about the black community. If he did, he wouldn’t have moved the game. Rob Manfred, like so many others who wilt at the first sign of left-wing hysterics, is there to protect Rob Manfred.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a stunning $3.2 million in her first 3 months in office

    Greene getting kicked off of her committee assignments and openly feuding with her colleagues was a boon to her bank account.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • I Can See Your Voice: The show where singers are judged on appearance

    A new BBC One game show asks whether you can spot a good singer based on their appearance alone.

  • Peru pushes ahead with presidential vote despite record COVID-19 surge

    Peruvians will head to the polls to choose a new president Sunday as the country is battered by record-high coronavirus infections and deaths, an increase fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant that surfaced in Brazil and is now wreaking havoc across South America.

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.

  • In a precedent-setting move, Amazon's Twitch will now police streamers for violence, extremism, terrorism, and other violations that happen offline

    Amazon-owned Twitch has a new, precedent-setting policy that addresses the actions of streamers when they're offline.

  • Masters voted to continue golfing tradition amid Georgia political controversies

    The Masters tournament and August National Golf Club said voting rights are important, but thought it more important to continue golf tradition.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.