DOJ: Oath Keepers founder wanted to use 'force and violence' in Capitol attack

U.S. prosecutors said they have new evidence that members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia planned violence when then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, including text messages tying the group's leader to the plot.

  • ‘Fetish for Freedom’: Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged in Capitol Riots

    Criminal ComplaintA New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone the day of the sacking of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Saturday by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.Roberto Minuta, 36, was taken into custody at a business in Newburgh, New York, NBC New York first reported. The New Jersey resident faces several charges, including tampering with documents or proceedings, for going to D.C. “equipped with military-style attire and gear, including apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers,” and then storming the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. “Minuta and others affiliated with the Oath Keepers breached the U.S. Capitol grounds, where Minuta aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers responsible for protecting the Capitol and the representatives inside of the Capitol,” the complaint states. “Minuta then attacked the U.S. Capitol and obstructed Congressional proceedings with other attackers on January 6, 2021.”Minuta was also spotted by ABC News providing security for Stone the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minuta’s wife told the outlet that her husband hadn’t entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a crime. He is among dozens of Oath Keepers who have since been arrested for participating in the siege, including several who allegedly planning for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election. During a Monday court hearing, a New York federal judge ordered Minuta’s release, stating that he is not charged with a violent crime and prosecutors failed to prove he was a danger to society. Prosecutors, who had argued for his detention, said Minuta has “a fetish for freedom” that might mean he won’t obey pre-trial conditions of release.“Why am I being targeted here? Why aren’t you going after BLM and antifa?” he told federal agents when he was arrested, according to prosecutors. Criminal Complaint Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating PrisonMinuta owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore—“House of Pain” in Italian—which made headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Minuta’s shop the day he reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there. “Robert will be urging other NY small business owners to follow his example in a mass defiance of Cuomo’s edicts,” Rhodes wrote in a “call to action” on the Oath Keepers’ website prior to the event, asking others to be there. “You should know that Robert drove 350 miles all the way down to Richmond, VA on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brothers at the massive, historic open carry rally to put the Virginia tyrant, Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam on notice that We the People will NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights.”The complaint states that later that month, on May 30, Minuta was seen in a video standing inside his shop wearing an Oath Keeper shirt. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta has also worked security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at so-called Stop the Steal rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the “Capitol Terrorists Exposers” who were the first to note Minuta’s connection to Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trump’s inner circle as “troubling.” Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.After driving from New Jersey to D.C. the day before the siege, Minuta was seen in photographs with Oath Keepers congregating near the Capitol. The complaint states that on the day he stormed the Capitol, Minuta was armed with “hard-knuckle tactical gloves, ballistic goggles, a radio with an earpiece, and possibly bear spray.” Volunteer researchers dubbed him “Goggles” for the protective eyewear he wore in footage posted online.“We don’t care about your jobs!” he yelled at cops guarding the building.Video footage of the insurrection shows Minuta harassing officers along with other rioters before exiting a damaged Capitol door. “Specifically, Minuta yells at an officer, among other things, ‘All that’s left is the Second Amendment!’ while holding up two fingers, apparently referencing the right to keep and bear firearms,” the complaint states. After the riots, prosecutors state Minuta deleted his 13-year-old Facebook account in what appeared to be an attempt to hide that he went to the riots. Federal authorities also over the weekend arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push into officers—before crawling under the barricade to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon at JFK Airport in New York City on several charges, including obstruction of justice, for participating in the siege. Sturgeon was deported after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol grounds with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos from former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Washington monument.“I’ve seen the cry of The People today…,” he wrote in one Jan. 6 post, along with several photographs of him in a sea of MAGA supporters carrying Confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) In another video Sturgeon posted on Instagram, a lone D.C. police officer is seen being pulled in various directions by a crowd of rioters who are yelling at him—before other insurrectionists try to use flag poles to break down the Capitol doors. “This officer was pulled out of the Capitol, and dragged down the stairs forcefully, and then protected and returned to the force,” Sturgeon wrote. “BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we stand to make a statement, not hurt the police. But to represent a real issue! STAND.”Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old did in fact hurt law enforcement, as he was among a group of rioters who “picked up a metal police barricade and shoved” it into D.C. police officers. After he pushed down officers, videos show Sturgeon crawling underneath the barrier to enter the government building.About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to return to the U.S. on April 5. Sturgeon posted several photos on Instagram about his trip, including one Jan. 28 post with the caption, “Shhh Rona don’t know i’m here…”Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested accused Capitol rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, a desk drawer, a pipe, and a flagpole at Capitol Police officers trying to guard the building on Jan. 6, was outed to the feds by a concerned citizen analyzing publicly available video footage of the pro-Trump insurrection. In a screenshot the unnamed tipster turned over to the FBI, Jenkins—who has a distinct tattoo underneath his right eye and another spelling out “MAMA TRIED” across the front of his neck—can be seen wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and black jacket as he pulls a crowbar out of his bag and smashes one of the Capitol windows. The damaged window will cost approximately $1,500 to repair, says a criminal complaint filed on Mar. 5 in D.C. federal court. Investigators then matched the photograph with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins in which both his facial and neck tattoos are clearly visible, as well as a driver’s license picture showing the same ink. Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly caught on video punching a Capitol window, was also arrested on Monday for his role in the riots. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed to The Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oath Keeper Associate Of Roger Stone Is Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges

    The two men were together just hours before prosecutors said Roberto Minuta stormed the Capitol armed with a gun and bear spray.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • ‘Prepared for Violence’: Prosecutors Are Closing in on Oath Keepers Leader

    Jim Bourg/ReutersAt least one day before thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the U.S Capitol, Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes warned his followers to be “prepared for violence.”“Highly recommend a C or D cell flashlight if you have one,” Rhodes allegedly told members of the far-right paramilitary group in an encrypted group chat, referring to heavy flashlights that can be swung like clubs. “Collapsible Batons are a grey area in the law. I bring one. But I’m willing to take that risk because I love em.”The next day, moments after former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell,” Rhodes wrote to the group: “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.”Then, during the height of the insurrection—which forced dozens of elected leaders into hiding and ultimately killed five people—Rhodes directed his Oath Keepers to “come to the South Side of the Capitol on steps.” Minutes later, Oath Keepers had breached the building.‘Fetish for Freedom’: Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged in Capitol RiotsWhile federal prosecutors have charged hundreds of rioters, including several Oath Keepers accused of conspiracy, Rhodes has so far remained unscathed. He has denied playing a role in the riots and hasn’t been charged.Now, it seems prosecutors are solidifying an even larger case against the militia group—with Rhodes firmly in the crosshairs. A Monday night court filing detailed, for the first time, his direct contact with members already accused of plotting to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.During the riots, prosecutors argue, Rhodes sent encrypted messages to the group chat that “shows that individuals, including those alleged to have conspired with [others], were actively planning to use force and violence.” Among those messaging with Rhodes—who is identified only as “Person One” in court filings but whom prosecutors have named and made several connections to in earlier documents—were two of at least seven Oath Keepers who have since been charged, including Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old former Army vet accused of recruiting members to “fight hand to hand” to take over the Capitol.The chat messages “all show that the co-conspirators joined together to stop Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote, and they were prepared to use violence, if necessary, to effect this purpose,” prosecutors said in Monday’s filing. “It does not matter whether they planned to use this violence to support the president when he invoked the insurrection act or to attack the Capitol if the vice president allowed the certification to go forward—under either scenario, they were plotting to use violence to support the unlawful obstruction of a Congressional proceeding.”‘Humiliated’ Rioter Jessica Watkins Vows to Ditch the Oath Keepers: ‘Time to Let All of That Go’The FBI describes the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely organized collection of the militia who believe the federal government has been corrupted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”Prosecutors believe most Oath Keepers charged in the riots were involved in a wider conspiracy to recruit, train, and prepare for an attack on the Capitol. Among the group who communicated with other Oath Keepers for months was Joshua James, who allegedly provided protection to former Trump adviser Roger Stone before storming the Capitol with his fellow Oath Keepers. James, a 33-year-old Alabama man, was charged on Monday for his role in the siege. Monday’s filing, however, is the first time prosecutors have offered a bigger picture of the coordination and real-time direction on Jan. 6—and of Rhodes’ significant role in it. It appears prosecutors are laying the groundwork to go after the group’s leader.“Federal prosecutors are trying to build a case against Rhodes, which will likely include conspiracy charges,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahman told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “A conspiracy indictment only requires an agreement to do something unlawful, such as entering the Capitol Building, and one overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”“The Capitol was breached, so the overt act element is easily satisfied. This is why Rhodes and attorneys for the other Oath Keepers are attacking the agreement requirement of the conspiracy statute, saying there was no advance knowledge of the plan to enter the Capitol Building and that those responsible were ‘rogue members’ who acted spontaneously,” Rahman added.Rahman added that prosecutors “will continue to look for evidence of an agreement, such as planning, coordination, and direction, particularly in messages from Rhodes or statements by cooperating defendants. Once they have enough evidence, I expect Rhodes to be indicted and arrested.”‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Retired Couple Among Six Oath Keepers Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol RiotsWhile the government has not yet named Rhodes or directly accused him of anything illegal, court documents filed against Thomas Caldwell and two other members repeatedly mention communications they had with “Person One.”In one Jan. 27 filing, prosecutors mentioned that “the Oath Keepers are led by Person One.” Prosecutors have also put statements made by Rhodes in filings under the attribution of “Person One,” like a Jan. 4 recruiting letter that he signed.In the document filed on Monday, which argued against Caldwell’s request to be released pending trial, prosecutors alleged Rhodes and several other “regional Oath Keeper leaders from multiple states across the country” had discussed plans in an encrypted chat group at least one day before the riots. They discussed how to “provide security to speakers and VIPs” of several events protesting the results of the 2020 election.Prosecutors also argue the Oath Keeper founder gave explicit instructions about weapons and armor.“DO NOT bring in anything that can get you arrested. Leave the outside DC,” Rhodes allegedly wrote to the group, later suggesting members bring “Good hard gloves, eye pro, helmet. In a pinch you can grab Mechanix gloves and a batters helmet from Walmart. Bring something to put on your noggin. Antifa likes brikes.”He suggested that “several well-equipped QRFs” (“quick response forces”) would be waiting outside the city. (Gun laws are more permissive outside D.C.’s borders.) After the riot, court documents state, a group of Oath Keepers “gathered around” Rhodes and “stood around waiting for at least ten minutes” near the Capitol.Previous court filings and videos of the Oath Keepers during the riot suggest the group had trained for the event, and was executing an earlier plan. Before rioters breached the Capitol, uniformed members of the group were seen moving toward the doors in a “stack,” a combat formation.Among the group in the stack was James, who prosecutors alleged in a separate court filing Monday, stood with other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 while fellow militia member “aggressively berated and taunted U.S. Capitol police officers responsible for protecting the Capitol and the representatives inside.” Once the attack was underway, participants used a walkie-talkie app to reference apparent plans to take Congress members into custody. “You are executing citizen’s arrest. Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud,” one said, according to court filings.“We have about 30-40 of us. We are sticking together and sticking to the plan,” another allegedly told others on the app.Prior to the riot, Rhodes appeared to act as a link between the Oath Keepers and other far-right groups that would later participate in the attack. At a December rally in D.C., Rhodes warned of “bloody war” if Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act. In a video the night before the riot, Rhodes made a Facebook video with other far-right figures. Among them was the leader of a PAC that employs leaders of the Proud Boys, the leader of “Vets For Trump,” who is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun interstate to a Pennsylvania vote-count center, and Amanda Chase, a Virginia state senator who has previously appeared alongside Proud Boys at a gun rally.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

