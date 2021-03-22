DOJ official says there is evidence to charge sedition in U.S. Capitol assault:'60 Minutes'

FILE PHOTO: Authorities make updates on charges in assault on U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal investigators have found evidence that would likely allow the government to file sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department official told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

"I believe the facts do support those charges," said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia. "I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that."

Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, sending lawmakers fleeing and leaving five dead.

The Justice Department has already filed cases against 400 suspects involved in the assault, but none have yet been accused of sedition, the crime of opposing the authority of the U.S. government through force.

Since announcing a task force to investigate the rioters six days after the attack, Sherwin has said he will pursue sedition charges. So far, most arrested in connection with the riot have been charged with trespassing or assaulting officers, with a smaller number charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Peter Cooney)

