DOJ opens excessive force, traffic stop probe of police in Trenton, NJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a probe Tuesday into the city of Trenton, N.J., and the Trenton Police Department (TPD).

“The investigation will seek to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution and federal law by TPD,” the DOJ said in a press release. “The investigation will focus on TPD’s use of force and its stops, searches and arrests.”

“The investigation will include a comprehensive review of TPD policies, training and supervision, in addition to complaint intake, internal investigation protocols, complaint reviews, complaint adjudications and disciplinary decisions,” the release continued.

The DOJ is working on the investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, investigating whether officers deprived people of rights guaranteed by law, guided by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.

“The public must have trust and confidence that police officers will treat them fairly and with respect,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

She said the DOJ is opening its investigation “after an extensive review of publicly available information and other information provided to us suggesting that officers used force, stopped motorists and pedestrians and conducted searches of homes and cars in violation of the Constitution and federal law.”

The DOJ also said it will reach out to “community groups and members” to gain information about experiences with TPD, according to the press release.

The Hill has reached out to the Trenton Police Department.

