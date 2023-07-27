DOJ Opens Investigation Into Memphis Police After Tyre Nichols Killing

Memphis police

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the city of Memphis, seven months after Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of police following a traffic stop stunned the city and the country.

The new pattern or practice investigation announced Thursday will work to determine whether Memphis police systematically violated the constitution or federal law. Federal officials will pay close attention to law enforcement’s “use of force and its stops, searches and arrests, as well as whether it engages in discriminatory policing,” according to a Justice Department statement.

While law enforcement in Memphis gained attention following the Jan. 7 police killing of Nichols, the latest probe, which also includes the city of Memphis, is separate from a continuing federal criminal civil rights investigation of the five Memphis police officers involved in Nichols’ death.

“The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement Thursday. “The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement.”

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, attorneys for Nichols’ family, released a statement following the DOJ announcement, applauding the decision to opening an investigation. “Actions such as this will continue to show that the federal government will not let corruption within police departments take the lives of innocent Americans,” they said. “It is our hope that the investigation by the DOJ, under the leadership of Attorney General Garland and Assistant Attorney General Clarke, will provide a transparent account of the abuses of power we have seen and continue to see in Memphis.”

After Nichols’ death, the city’s SCORPION police unit came under fire from Nichols’ family and criminal justice advocates. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods and was created in November 2021 to focus on “violent crime reduction.” It was permanently disbanded earlier this year; all five officers involved in Nichols’ death were part of the special unit.

This Justice Department probe marks the ninth such investigation into law enforcement by the Justice Department started under the Biden Administration. Ongoing investigations include those into the Phoenix Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, and the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division.

Similar federal investigations in Minneapolis and Louisville started after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, respectively, uncovered civil rights violations.