DOJ, outside law firm call for better training after clearing officers in fatal shooting

The New Castle County Police officers who shot and killed 30-year-old Lymond Moses in early January have been cleared in the shooting, though an outside review of the incident concluded that Moses' death "could have been avoided if better policing tactics were employed."

In a report published Monday by the Delaware Department of Justice, the agency's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust unit and law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius found that Patrolman Roberto Ieradi and Cpl. Robert Ellis were justified in shooting Moses as he appeared to drive toward them on the morning of Jan. 13.

Morgan Lewis wrote that "there is credible evidence that the two officers who fired their weapon reasonably believed that doing so was necessary to protect either themselves or others against death or serious physical injury" – the legal standard under Delaware law.

Attorney Renee Leverette (left) consoles Amanda Spence, the widow of Lymond Moses, as his family holds a press conference outside the New Castle County public safety building after the body camera video of his shooting by police was released publicly Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

While the report continues a pattern of Delaware officers being cleared in use-of-force incidents, its recommendations for changes to police training and policy are unique. The review by an outside firm, as well as a policing expert who was called in at the request of Attorney General Kathy Jennings, is also atypical.

Lakeisha Nix, Moses' sister, told Delaware Online/The News Journal she didn't know what to expect from the report, but had hoped for a different result.

“The whole public saw that Lymond was simply trying to get away," Nix said. "He didn’t deserve to be murdered.”

How the shooting unfolded

The shooting occurred in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood about 1 a.m. on Jan. 13.

According to Monday's report and previous statements by county police, officers were "proactively patrolling" the area – which is in Wilmington Police's jurisdiction – following a "significant increase in the number of vehicles stolen from within New Castle County," many of which were later found in the city's Riverside community.

Wilmington Police has not said if it was contacted ahead of time about the county's investigation or if the agency was involved in the matter. Monday's report did not address these questions.

During the patrol, officers saw Moses' car parked on the side of Rosemont Avenue in gear with its engine running and dome light on. Body camera footage released in March shows Moses asleep behind the wheel.

The footage shows Ieradi reach into the car through the driver's side window and turn off the ignition with a baton. Ellis approaches the passenger side, while a third cop, Officer Sean Sweeney-Jones, stands behind Ellis on the passenger side.

Earlier this year, New Castle County Police released body camera footage from three different officers showing what happened in the January police-involved shooting of Lymond Moses.

When police wake Moses up, he appears "agitated, confused and was sweating profusely," Monday's report said. Police told investigators this led them to believe he was under the influence.

A toxicology report conducted after the 30-year-old's death found lethal amounts of fentanyl in his system, which a Delaware medical examiner said was "much higher than levels seen in other deaths."

Toxicology results also showed an antihistamine in Moses' system, as well norfentanyl –a metabolite of fentanyl – which indicated that "Moses' body was breaking down the fentanyl prior to death and the fentanyl was recently ingested."

It is rare for the public to be provided with toxicology reports in Delaware. It was also unusual for New Castle County to release the body camera footage prior to the completion of police and the state's justice department's investigations.

The footage shows the officers speaking with Moses, who gets upset and drives off. The officers jump in their patrol vehicles and follow Moses, who drives down a dead-end street.

A county police press release later that day said Moses "made a U-turn and drove at a high rate of speed directly at the officers."

"The officers subsequently discharged their firearms and struck the driver," it said.

But the body camera footage appears to contradict the initial statement, showing Moses trying to drive around Ieradi, not at him. The car also appears to be angled away from Ellis when he shoots Moses.

Amanda Spence (right), widow of Lymond Moses, with family attorney Emeka Igwe (left) outside of Carvel State Building Monday morning in Wilmington.

Ken Cooper, a use-of-force expert and director of Tactical Handgun Training of New York, a facility that trains public safety and security officers, previously told Delaware Online/The News Journal police acted correctly.

He reviewed the video and agreed with the officers' initial de-escalation tactics, saying they smartly turned the car off. In the video, he said officers were obviously trying to calm Moses down.

Moses, Cooper said, became the escalator when he failed to comply, turned the car back on and fled. He said Moses' car was "a 4,000-pound bullet."

Use-of-force training, policies

While Monday's report concludes that Ieradi and Ellis were justified in believing the car was so dangerous that deadly force was warranted, it admonishes the department's policies and training when it comes to shooting at moving vehicles. It also cites errors in police communication during the quickly-unfolding incident.

The report makes particular note of departmental policy that says "officers should make every effort to not place themselves in the path of a moving vehicle."

When Ieradi got out of his patrol vehicle, the report said, he "moved away" from it "and situated himself approximately 28 feet in front of" Moses’ car.

Because of this, Ieradi "may not be in complete compliance with this policy, in that he did not take every effort to not place himself in the path of a moving vehicle."

But the report also goes on to say that "even if an argument could be made that Officer Ieradi violated this policy, the State would have difficulty establishing that Officer Ieradi was properly trained on this policy."

This is because though the policy has been in place since at least August 2017, "it appears none of the use of force training developed and presented by the Department to its officers ever covered this policy."

Lasonnah Nix (right), sister of Lymond Moses along with family, attorneys and supporters met with Attorney General Kathleen Jennings ahead of the release of a report on the shooting death of Moses earlier this year by New Castle County police officers.

"In fact, just a month before the January 13, 2021 incident, New Castle County police officers received a training course titled '2020 Control Tactics Legal Update and Use of Force In-Service' that not only fails to mention this policy, but appears to directly contradict the spirit of this policy," the report continues.

"The significance of this training is that rather than train the officers on the New Castle County Police Department’s specific policy restricting shooting at a moving vehicle, the instructor decided instead to criticize a template policy that mirrors the county policy."

The report from Morgan Lewis recommends changing how trainings are taught, to focus on "teaching officers what are appropriate and inappropriate uses of force" rather than on their "legal risk and potential liability."

The report also suggests the county strengthen its policy regarding shooting at moving vehicles. While the agency earlier this year did implement such a policy, Morgan Lewis' attorneys wrote that "the existing policy provides a level of flexibility and officer discretion that reduces the effectiveness of this policy."

By shooting at Moses, the report said, Ieradi "not only killed Mr. Moses, but arguably put his fellow officer in harm’s way."

"Mr. Moses’s vehicle did not veer toward Cpl. Ellis until Mr. Moses was shot in the head, disabling him and causing him to lose control of the vehicle," the report said.

Facing a federal lawsuit

Moses' family and attorneys have repeatedly said the footage shows a “wrongful and unjustified” shooting.

During a late-April press conference announcing a federal lawsuit filed by the man's family, attorney Emeka Igwe said "it’s clear that this case was a murder."

He and Moses' family called on federal officials to look into the shooting. The suit claims that New Castle County, its Police Department, Public Safety Department and the three officers violated Moses' rights.

Emeka Igwe (center) details a lawsuit filed by the family Lymond Moses who was shot and killed by New Castle County police officers during a traffic stop.

It also says the officers lacked the proper training to handle the incident, which contributed to his wrongful death.

The suit additionally claims the county "was aware of a need for more and different training" and that it "specifically knew that its officers needed specific training on excessive force and de-escalation practice."

While Monday's report does not directly address the department's policy regarding de-escalation, it does discuss how the three officers communicated with Moses and then each other during the incident.

Morgan Lewis' attorneys found that when Ieradi and Ellis first woke Moses up, they were "speaking simultaneously over each other, which likely added to Mr. Moses’s confusion and made compliance with the officers’ directions less likely."

Then, once Moses drove away, Ieradi, Ellis and Sweeney-Jones "did not communicate with each other during the vehicular pursuit to share information on the road conditions and strategy for the pursuit and reengagement."

Attorneys with Morgan Lewis wrote that New Castle County police, as well as other police agencies in Delaware, "would benefit from guidance ... on the strategic placement of SUVs, when to leave one’s SUV when blocking a moving vehicle, and when to seek the support of additional officers."

Lymond Moses

In addition to these policy and training recommendations, the report chastised the department for the "critical incident briefing" it included when releasing body camera footage to the public earlier this year.

In the briefing – and in a report submitted to the state justice department – county police gave "significant detail on Mr. Moses’s criminal history and character," despite the fact that the officers were not aware of Moses' past when they encountered him.

Morgan Lewis' attorneys wrote that they believe the department's decision "to focus on the irrelevant details of Mr. Moses’s prior criminal history" undermined the ongoing criminal investigation "by prejudicing public opinion," and detracted from "the public’s ability to trust the integrity of the Police Department’s investigation of the shooting."

"By focusing its statements on Mr. Moses’s prior criminal conduct ... the police department was seemingly attempting to justify the shooting to the public based on its perception of the character of the victim instead of based on the tragic facts and circumstances that led to the shooting," attorneys wrote.

"The police department’s attempt to devalue the life of Mr. Moses surely angered and disgusted many in the community and engendered greater skepticism of the good-faith nature of the investigation," the firm added.

In light of this, Morgan Lewis' attorneys recommended that New Castle County police and other law enforcement agencies consider bringing in independent agencies in the future to review police shootings and other use-of-force incidents.

This involvement, attorneys wrote, will "strengthen the rigor of these investigations," while also developing public trust and confidence through the independent, third-party reviews.

"Involvement of an independent agency will also help address a culture prevalent at many law enforcement departments, such as New Castle County Police Department, where officers actively put themselves in harm’s way by unnecessarily escalating situations."

Reporter Hannah Edelman contributed to this report.

