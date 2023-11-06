DOJ picks Indianapolis to host violent crime reduction summit

Indianapolis has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Justice to host a national crime-reduction conference at the end of the year.

From Dec. 11-13, the Circle City will host the federal government’s annual Violent Crime Reduction Summit. The event, which is invite-only, convenes officials from the DOJ, violent crime-related grantees and experts to showcase programs that bolster public safety.

The conference, hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma last year, typically draws 1,500 local and federal partners in both neighborhood and law enforcement circles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.

“The work done at this summit will help make our communities safer by sharing interventions and strategies to prevent violence and hold violent criminals accountable,” U.S. Attorney Zach Myers said in a statement.

According to an online registration link, the main topics covered in this year’s summit include prevention and intervention strategies; enforcement, investigative and prosecution strategies; community and partner engagement; and juvenile and emerging adult crime.

The DOJ also announced funding for several agencies totaling nearly $6.7 million through its COPS Office program.

Recipients include:

Award Recipient Amount COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program Indiana State Police $2,000,000 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program City of Hobart $500,000 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program Lake Station Community Schools $375,000 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program Logansport Community Schools $478,843 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program New Castle Community Schools $358,132 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program Valparaiso Community Schools $390,000 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program Vincennes Police Department $337,422 COPS Hiring Program City of Frankfort $250,000 COPS Hiring Program Porter County $125,000 COPS Hiring Program Town of Roseland $125,000 COPS Hiring Program Tippecanoe County $1,250,000 COPS Hiring Program Vincennes Police Department $500,0000

