DOJ picks Indianapolis to host violent crime reduction summit
Indianapolis has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Justice to host a national crime-reduction conference at the end of the year.
From Dec. 11-13, the Circle City will host the federal government’s annual Violent Crime Reduction Summit. The event, which is invite-only, convenes officials from the DOJ, violent crime-related grantees and experts to showcase programs that bolster public safety.
The conference, hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma last year, typically draws 1,500 local and federal partners in both neighborhood and law enforcement circles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.
“The work done at this summit will help make our communities safer by sharing interventions and strategies to prevent violence and hold violent criminals accountable,” U.S. Attorney Zach Myers said in a statement.
According to an online registration link, the main topics covered in this year’s summit include prevention and intervention strategies; enforcement, investigative and prosecution strategies; community and partner engagement; and juvenile and emerging adult crime.
The DOJ also announced funding for several agencies totaling nearly $6.7 million through its COPS Office program.
Recipients include:
Award
Recipient
Amount
COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program
Indiana State Police
$2,000,000
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
City of Hobart
$500,000
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
Lake Station Community Schools
$375,000
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
Logansport Community Schools
$478,843
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
New Castle Community Schools
$358,132
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
Valparaiso Community Schools
$390,000
COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program
Vincennes Police Department
$337,422
COPS Hiring Program
City of Frankfort
$250,000
COPS Hiring Program
Porter County
$125,000
COPS Hiring Program
Town of Roseland
$125,000
COPS Hiring Program
Tippecanoe County
$1,250,000
COPS Hiring Program
Vincennes Police Department
$500,0000
