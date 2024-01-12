DOJ To Pursue Death Penalty Against Buffalo Supermarket Shooter

Payton Gendron, center.

Payton Gendron, center.

The Department of Justice said in a court filing Friday that it will pursue the death penalty for Payton Gendron, who killed 10 people inside a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022 during a racist attack.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2022 on 27 counts involving hate crimes and firearm offenses.

Gendron livestreamed part of the attack on Twitch, a streaming platform, but it was shut down in under two minutes. He wrote a 180-page manifesto beforehand, in which he proclaimed his support for white supremacy and his belief in the racist “Great Replacement Theory.”

President Joe Biden visited Buffalo days after the shooting, condemning Gendron’s acts of preying on one of the poorest Black communities in the city. Biden has previously said that he was against the federal death penalty.

A jury sentenced Gendron in Erie County Court in February 2023 to life in prison without parole on 10 first-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.