The DOJ quietly dropped a Trump-era policy to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities, leaked memo says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
donald trump 2024
Former President Donald Trump. AP

  • A Trump-era policy that withheld sanctuary cities from some federal grants is being axed.

  • A DOJ memo obtained by Reuters said cooperation with ICE will not be a grant condition.

  • Sanctuary cities are those that refuse or limit cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Justice Department quietly repealed a Trump-era policy that withheld federal grants from sanctuary cities, according to a leaked memo obtained by Reuters.

The policy held back millions of dollars in grants from states, cities, and counties that totally oppose or would not fully comply with federal immigration authorities.

In the memo cited by Reuters, acting head of the Office of Justice Programs Maureen Henneberg said that areas that already received grants would no longer have to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get the grants.

This includes a $250 million annual grant program for local law enforcement, Reuters reported.

Henneberg also told staff that any other grants that have similar provisions in their application processes should be changed to remove those provisions, Reuters reported.

Trump previously threatened to withhold coronavirus aid from states that didn't follow his immigration policies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    The U.S. Justice Department has reversed a policy put in place during Donald Trump’s presidency that cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.In an internal memo seen by Reuters, prior grant recipients, including cities, counties and states that were recipients of the department's popular $250 million annual grant program for local law enforcement, will no longer be required to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a condition of their funding.[DONALD TRUMP ON MARCH 20, 2018] "Sanctuary cities release thousands of people out of our prisons and jails. and back into our communities. They go into those cities, because when they see the they go there because they know that are safe. And in many cases they are very bad actors."DOJ staff were ordered to cancel any pending Justice Department grant applications with such strings attached and start the process over again.Shortly after being sworn in, Biden overturned a Trump executive order that had allowed the Justice Department to pressure cities that refused to notify federal immigration authorities when people living in the U.S. illegally have been detained for criminal violations, including minor ones.Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the department to begin to implement the change on April 14th.According to the memo - the Justice Department's decision to cease using immigration-related criteria will apply to all of the department's grants

