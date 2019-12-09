DOJ Report Has Trump Fanboys Quivering With Anticipation

Donald Trump’s staunchest allies have continuously built up expectations that the Department of Justice inspector general’s report into the Trump campaign and Russia will contain bombshell revelations of a Deep State plotting to stop Trump’s 2016 candidacy before the election. If early reports about the investigation are accurate, though, the president’s boosters—and Donald Trump himself—have set themselves up for a big disappointment when the report is released on Monday.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating whether Justice Department officials were politically biased against Trump’s campaign, and whether a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was illicitly obtained. Early reporting on the investigation suggests that Horowitz didn’t find political bias played a role in the investigation, although Horowitz reportedly accuses an FBI lawyer of altering a document used in a warrant request.

All of which could become a bit awkward for right-wing media types who have been consumed with political fantasies and thirsting for vindication over the promise that Horowitz’s report contains damaging revelations about the Justice Department and the Obama administration. It could prove even more embarrassing for QAnon fans who have become convinced that Horowitz’s report will set off mass arrests against top Democrats.

Many of Trump’s most loyal boosters and sycophants at Fox News have long promised that Horowitz’s report was not only going to expose FISA abuses and reveal that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated hoax by the Obama administration, but would also lead to actual jail time for those in the Deep State.

Back in January, Fox News host Sean Hannity boasted on his radio program that the president had secret information that Horowitz would use to reveal unbelievable levels of corruption by the intelligence community.

“We still have Michael Horowitz, the inspector general. He is to report back on FISA abuse, we already know that did take place,” Hannity told his audience. “We know that the president has five different buckets of information that he's holding, in his hand, that will reveal corruption at levels we never dreamed or we never thought of.”

Following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference this past spring, Hannity and other Fox News personalities repeatedly insisted that the Horowitz report was just around the corner and that it would spark recriminations among not just top government officials but those who led prior investigations into former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“I’m certain that Inspector General Michael Horowitz is going to look at that in his report as to whether or not Hillary Clinton ever received a defensive briefing,” Fox News contributor Sara Carter, a frequent Hannity guest, said in April. “That’s going to be very interesting. Because that’s going to show the imbalance between the two, how they treated the Trump campaign and how they treated Hillary Clinton.”

During a May appearance on Fox Business Network, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski went even further. Speaking with Fox legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, Lewandowski declared a whole slew of Deep State targets would be sitting in jail by the following spring.

“And when Attorney General Barr and Mr. Horowitz release that report in approximately a month, I think we are going to see additional criminal referrals with [Andrew] McCabe getting another referral, Comey a referral, [Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page, James Baker, possibly Bruce Ohr and other people who we haven't even meant as household names yet will have criminal referrals,” he exclaimed. “And I think what we're going to see, Gregg, is in March or April of next year, James Comey, Andy McCabe, Strzok and Paige will be on trial for the crimes they committed against the Fourth Amendment and against this president.”

As the months ticked by and no report emerged, confidence in a forthcoming bombshell began to wane. Hannity, for his part, “joked” in August that as they waited for Horowitz’s report to finally be released, all of his reporting on FISA abuses could lead to a “mid-morning raid at [his] house” or him being the victim of a “bad accident.”