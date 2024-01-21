DOJ report on Uvalde elementary school shooting cites KXAN coverage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The nearly 600-page report released by the Department of Justice on the handling of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde cited KXAN coverage.

The report cited KXAN Investigative Reporter Kelly Wiley’s “Active shooter policy changed in wake of Uvalde, according to DPS emails” article in its bibliography.

Wiley’s reporting covered emails from the Texas Department of Public Safety director showing the agency changed its active shooter policy following the school shooting in Uvalde where 19 kids and two teachers were killed.

KXAN Uvalde School Shooting coverage

KXAN Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden’s “No More DPS Officers Will Be Disciplined for Uvalde Shooting Response, Director Says” article was also cited in the DOJ’s report.

Madden’s reporting covered how only two Texas Department of Public Safety employees were disciplined for their response to the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.