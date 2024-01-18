DOJ report on Uvalde shooting calls law enforcement response a 'failure'
The Department of Justice released its report into law enforcement's response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
The Department of Justice released its report into law enforcement's response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
Netflix isn’t planning on releasing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will the company modify its iPad version to run on the headset. Instead, users will have to resort to the web version, meaning they can’t access features like downloading titles for offline viewing. “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Save up to 40% on paper towels, trash bags, cleaning wipes and other must-haves.
The trailer for Lopez's movie musical "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" is here and it's ... a little of everything, including head-scratching.
I love this frame except for a couple issues that drive me nuts. Both could easily be fixed.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a Variety report, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Amazon is laying off fewer than five percent of the employees in its Buy with Prime division. Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime extends the membership’s perks to third-party merchants selling and shipping goods on other sites.
Haley was born in South Carolina, but Trump has been implying that she can’t be president because her parents weren’t yet U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
A 1992 Honda Accord two-door with more than 400,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
The $7 drugstore find made my brittle hair so soft and smooth.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by USMNT player
We finally have a release date for Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel: May 21, 2024.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.