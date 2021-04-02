DoJ reportedly investigating whether Matt Gaetz paid women for sex

Oliver Laughland
·2 min read
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether Republican congressman Matt Gaetz and a Florida state politician paid a number of women in cash and gifts in exchange for sex after contacting them online, the New York Times reported citing anonymous sources.

The revelations follow reports earlier in the week that the DoJ is examining whether Gaetz, a close ally of Donald Trump, had sex with a 17 year-old girl and if she had received anything of material value in exchange, a possible violation of federal sex trafficking laws.

Gaetz denies having paid for sex and having relationships with minors.

The DoJ investigation stems from a federal indictment of Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole county, Florida, who is accused of sex trafficking and other crimes. According to the Times, who cited three sources with knowledge of the matter, investigators are examining whether Greenberg introduced Gaetz to women he had met online on dating websites that introduce people willing to date in exchange for certain gifts.

The Times also reported it had reviewed receipts from a number of mobile payment apps that show payments from Gaetz and Greenberg to one of the women included in the inquiry and payment from Greenberg to another woman. The women reportedly told their friends that the payments were for sex with the two men.

On Thursday evening, CNN also reported that Gaetz allegedly showed other lawmakers nude photos and videos of women he claimed to have slept with, including while he was on the floor of the US House of Representatives. One of the images depicted a naked woman with a hula hoop, a source told CNN. There was no indication that the pictures were connected to the DoJ investigation.

“It was a point of pride,” one of the sources told the network.

The Times reported that investigators are examining encounters between women and Greenberg and Gaetz that occurred in 2019 and 2020 and which frequently occurred at hotels around Florida. According to the report, the pair of politicians would tell women at certain times and would inform them of the amount of money they were willing to pay. One source told the Times the men also paid in cash, sometimes withdrawn from a hotel ATM.

The Times also reported that Gaetz, along with others, took ecstasy before some of the sexual encounters, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

