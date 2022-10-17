DOJ requests 6-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon is seen leaving a New York City courthouse. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence Steve Bannon, the one-time chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, to six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for contempt of Congress.

The DOJ filed a sentencing memorandum in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where federal prosecutors said Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House Committee investigating Jan. 6 was a "sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress."

"[Bannon] flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands," the memorandum added. "To this day the defendant has not produced a single document to the Committee or appeared for testimony."

The memorandum noted the Committee repeatedly asked Bannon to produce documents and testify about his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack. When Bannon did not do so, the Committee subpoenaed him, but he similarly refused to comply, leading to his being indicted on contempt of Congress charges.

Bannon is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 21, which NBC noted will be exactly one year after he was held in contempt. Prosecutors argued that he "deserves severe punishment" for the charges he faces, but Bannon's lawyers are set to publish their own memorandum with a sentencing recommendation later Monday, Forbes reported.

This is not the only legal issue that the former White House adviser is facing, as Bannon was also charged in New York on charges of money laundering and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts.

You may also like

5 cartoons about Alex Jones' billion-dollar penalty

Holiday season airfare could be among most expensive ever, report says

Harvard's record endowment shrinks for 1st time since 2016