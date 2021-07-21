DOJ restricts contact with White House, a sharp pivot from Trump administration

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday issued a long-anticipated directive restricting Justice Department contact with the White House as a firewall against potential political interference.

The order, which reaffirmed some policies of previous administrations, marks a sharp pivot from the Trump era when the former president casually broke with institutional norms, repeatedly calling on the department to launch investigations of his political rivals, including President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

"The success of the Department of Justice depends upon the trust of the American people," Garland wrote in the five-page department-wide memorandum obtained by USA TODAY. "That trust must be earned every day, and we can do so only through our adherence to the long-standing departmental norms of independence from inappropriate influences, the principled exercise of discretion and the treatment of like cases alike."

It's complicated: Moving on from Trump at DOJ is a minefield for 'straight-shooting' Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland says on June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum.
Attorney General Merrick Garland says on June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum.

Garland referred to necessary "safeguards" that have regulated communications between Justice and the White House as "designed to protect our criminal and civil law enforcement decisions, and our legal judgments from partisan or other inappropriate influences, whether real or perceived, direct or indirect."

The attorney general said that Justice would not alert the White House to "pending or contemplated criminal or law enforcement investigations or cases unless doing so is important for the performance of the president's duties and appropriate from a law enforcement perspective.

More: Trump DOJ secretly collected CNN reporter's phone, email records

Closely tracking the language of a 2009 memo issued by then-Attorney General Eric Holder, the Garland directive said that when appropriate, communications involving criminal or civil law enforcement investigations would be restricted to the top three officials at Justice at most, along with the president, vice president, White House counsel and deputy counsel.

On occasions when additional contacts were necessary on specific criminal or civil matters, the officials involved in the initial communications could designate subordinates to continue those discussions on the condition that superiors would be advised of the contacts.

The guidelines also included provisions covering grant-making decisions, civil service personnel matters and communications involving Justice's pardon attorney.

The Justice memo comes as the White House issued guidelines of its own Wednesday detailing "prohibited contacts" with other parts of the government, including the Justice Department.

"Specific procedures apply to communications with the Department of Justice ... in order to ensure that DOJ exercises its investigatory and prosecutorial functions free from the fact or appearance of improper political influence," the White House document states, noting that with some exceptions, initial contacts Justice should be restricted to the White House Counsel's Office.

More broadly, the White House directed no contact with "any department or agency" about specific regulatory actions, licensing adjudications, permitting, benefit decisions, investigations, litigation, enforcement matters and funding decisions involving specific parties.

"If you think such contact is necessary, the Counsel’s Office will determine whether such contact is permissible and, if so, who should make the contact," the White House memo states.

The thrust of the White House directive was internally circulated to staffers at the time of Biden's January inauguration, an official familiar with the matter said.

At Justice, Garland had vowed during his February Senate confirmation hearing to "protect the independence of the department from partisan influence in law enforcement investigations" and to "strictly regulate communications with the White House."

More: Merrick Garland is the U.S. attorney general; here's why the role can get controversial

More: Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general in 70-30 Senate vote; Capitol inquiry awaits

In the Wednesday Justice memo, Garland did not refer to the free-wheeling practices during the Trump administration. But on the campaign trail, Biden frequently asserted that the department had been co-opted by Trump and transformed into "president's private law firm."

A wave of recriminations were leveled at former Attorney General William Barr who offered an aggressive defense of Trump in the face of damning findings outlined in the Russia investigation and repeatedly intervened in the prosecutions of the president’s allies.

"I want to be clear to those who lead this department (about) who you will serve," Biden said when introducing Garland as his nominee Jan. 7. "You won’t work for me. You are not the president or the vice president’s lawyer. Your loyalty is not to me. It’s to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation, to guarantee justice."

Garland has taken his lead from Biden, drawing stark parallels to the post-Watergate era when the Justice Department faced a similar challenge to separate itself from the raw political interests of a president.

Accepting the nomination, Garland invoked the name of Edward Levi, the attorney general nominated by President Gerald Ford to restore the department's credibility after the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

“As Ed Levi said at his own swearing in, ‘Nothing can more weaken the quality of life, or more imperil the realization of the goals we all hold dear, than our failure to make clear by words and deed that our law is not the instrument of partisan purpose,’” Garland said.

Levi's portrait now hangs in the attorney general's fifth-floor conference room at the Justice Department.

When he was nominated, Garland said, it would be "my mission ... to reaffirm those policies as the principles upon which the department operates."

In Wednesday's memorandum, Garland referred to former Carter administration Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti, author of the department's first White House communications memo in 1979, suggesting that the guidelines were "not intended to wall off the department from legitimate communications with the administration."

"Rather, they are intended to route communications to the appropriate officials so that the communications can be adequately reviewed and considered, free from the appearance or reality of inappropriate influence."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ restricts White House contact in pivot from Trump, politics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Justice Dept issues new policy on communications with White House

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday handed down new policies governing the Justice Department's interactions with the White House aimed at minimizing political interference in law enforcement, the Justice Department said. Garland said in a statement that the new policies further "longstanding Departmental norms of independence from inappropriate influences" and "the principled exercise of discretion.” The new rules, which follow criticism of Justice Department actions under Republican former President Donald Trump, generally prohibit prosecutors from discussing pending or contemplated law enforcement investigations with White House officials, although there are exceptions for matters of national security, according to a memo released by the Justice Department.

  • Read: Garland moves to restrict DOJ contact with White House in shift from Trump admin

    Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo Wednesday designed to prevent political interference from the White House on Department of Justice matters.Why it matters: The highly anticipated directive follows allegations of political interference during the previous administration, when former President Trump broke with convention to push the DOJ to investigate those he felt had scorned him while advocating for allies during investigations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $655.29, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session.

  • We talked to 22 insiders with front row seats to Trump's hostile takeover of the GOP

    Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Lindsey Graham star in our first-hand account of how Donald Trump became the GOP king and won a crown he still wears today.

  • ‘No moral compass,’ Texas Republican says of group targeting him in congressional race

    “They are willing to do and stay anything to win because they have no moral compass.”

  • Everyone Is At Home Watching These 10 Shows & Movies On Netflix Right Now

    As the world slowly but surely begins to open up amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's likely that you're not quite ready to return to normal (whatever that looks like now) just yet. After all, we've been inside for more than a year at this point; socializing in the outside world is going to take some getting used to.While you make the transition, why not turn to your old friend Netflix? The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — includ

  • Kate Winslet Applauds Courage of Actors Who Have Revealed Harassment and Abuse

    "This is a time of change, of getting rid of those horrendous things, standing together and moving forward," she tells PEOPLE

  • Tension between Biden and Facebook 'remains incredibly strong,' author says

    Tension between President Joe Biden and tech giant Facebook remains at a fever pitch, New York Times technology reporter Cecilia Kang tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga addresses positive COVID -19 test, potential return

    Jonathan Loiasiga, the first New York Yankees player to test positive for COVID-19 (the team’s second of the season), provides an update on when he might return to rotation.

  • Voting to Overturn the Election Is Apparently Great for Fundraising

    Megan VarnerAfter the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republicans who voted to overturn the election faced an immediate backlash from companies that said they’d pause their donations to those GOP lawmakers. But six months later, a new round of campaign finance disclosures shows that those Republicans are not only not hurting for money, they’re thriving.The campaign committees belonging to members of the so-called “Sedition Caucus”—the 147 congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 elec

  • Julianne Hough Celebrates Turning 33 With An Ab-Baring Spin In A Sunflower Field

    "Here comes the sun ☀️🙏🏽💛🌻"

  • Schools keep talking about critical race theory and DEI. What do those terms really mean?

    A glossary of popular misnomers for "critical race theory" including implicit bias and systemic racism, and what they actually mean in schools.

  • U.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Germany on Wednesday unveiled an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under which Berlin pledged to respond to any attempt by Russia to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries. The pact aims to mitigate what critics see as the strategic dangers of the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany. U.S. officials have opposed the pipeline, which would allowRussia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut offother nations, but President Joe Biden's administration has chosen not to try to kill it with U.S. sanctions.

  • Mike McCarthy says Cowboys trying to do things right way after practice penalties

    The Dallas Cowboys were one of three teams penalized by the NFL for violations during the offseason workout programs this spring. The Cowboys were fined $100,000 and head coach Mike McCarthy was fined $50,000 by the league for the transgressions in procedure. Additionally, the team will lose a day of OTAs next offseason. “I actually [more]

  • General Motors (GM) Slashes Truck Production Amid Chip Dearth

    General Motors' (GM) latest production cuts in three North American plants is a sign that the global semiconductor crisis will take longer to wane out than previously anticipated.

  • Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Kept ‘Black Adam’ Shoot in Georgia Amid Voting Law Backlash

    Dwayne Johnson explained his reasoning for not moving the production of his upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam” out of Georgia after the state passed controversial new voting laws. The Rock said in an interview with THR on Wednesday that the laws, which the Justice Department is challenging, claiming they deny Black Georgians voting rights, had been put into place just as “Black Adam” was beginning production but that he had decided they were “committed” to the state. “You start to feel pressu

  • Garland limits DOJ contact with White House

    Attorney General Merrick Garland restricted the Justice Department's contact with the White House in a sharp break from the policies of former President Donald Trump, who often urged the agency to investigate or prosecute political foes or other entities.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Treliving on losing Giordano; NHL schedule revealed Thursday

    Thursday's collection of links.

  • Chicago Med Promotes Steven Weber, Adds Two Cast Members for Season 7

    Chicago Med is officially in recruitment mode following the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. The NBC medical drama has promoted Steven Weber, who recurs as Dr. Dean Archer, to series regular for Season 7, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Guy Lockard (The Village) and Kristen Hager (Condor, Being Human) […]

  • A Senator Is Holding Up Biden's Border Patrol Nominee Over The Deployment Of Federal Officers In Portland

    "I am unable to advance this nominee until DHS and DOJ give Oregonians some straight answers about what they were up to in Portland last year."View Entire Post ›