DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clarence Thomas comes out fast with questions in new Supreme Court in-person argument format

    Justice Clarence Thomas came out quickly with the first question of the new Supreme Court term, potentially indicating that he will continue to be a regular participant in oral arguments despite a return to on in-person format.

  • Biden makes bizarre gaffe while introducing Gretchen Whitmer

    President Joe Biden made a bizarre gaffe on Tuesday regarding the Michigan lieutenant governor while introducing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her deputy.

  • Government secretly orders Google to track anyone searching certain names, addresses, and phone numbers

    The U.S. government is reportedly secretly issuing warrants for Google to provide user data on anyone typing in certain search terms, raising fears that innocent online users could get caught up in serious crime investigations at a greater frequency than previously thought.

  • Idaho lieutenant governor bans vaccine mandates, tries to deploy National Guard during governor's 2-day trip

    Idaho lieutenant governor bans vaccine mandates, tries to deploy National Guard during governor's 2-day trip

  • Trump White House staffers ordered room service on the Saudi government's dime because they didn't know it was illegal: book

    "It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.

  • The countries with the most politicians named in the Pandora Papers

    The Ukrainian president may have pledged to reform the country's corrupt system of politics, but the Pandora Papers tell a different story.Driving the news: Ukraine is the country with the highest number of politicians named in the leak of offshore data, which implicates hundreds of people linked to offshore companies — including President Volodymyr Zelensky.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Though offshore companies are not themselves illegal, they often

  • Chamber of Commerce withdraws support of $1.2T infrastructure deal after GOP freeze out

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is withdrawing its support of the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill just hours after Punchbowl News reported House Republicans were booting it from its strategy calls, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The Chamber's chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, announced the policy shift in a letter to its Board of Directors on Monday. The pretense for his decision: President Biden formally linking the "hard" infrastructure bill with the $3.5 trillion

  • Top Trump aides set to defy subpoenas in Capitol attack investigation

    Source says Meadows, Bannon and others will move to undercut House select committee inquiry – under instructions from Trump Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, with Donald Trump and Mike Pence in Traverse City, Michigan in November last year. Meadows is of special interest to the select committee. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other top aides subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack are expecte

  • Idaho governor, lieutenant spar over COVID-19 vaccine

    With Idaho Gov. Brad Little out of the state on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order involving COVID-19 vaccines. The maneuvering of Idaho's top leaders came while Little was in Texas meeting with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues. McGeachin’s executive order issued Tuesday afternoon seeks, among other things, to prevent employers from requiring their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Pelosi handed major defeat by rising progressive Democrat stars, as Biden agenda put on ice

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with slim margins and massive internal disagreement, was unable to get the job done on infrastructure and reconciliation last week.

  • Pandora papers: How leaders are responding

    Here’s a snapshot of some of the leaders implicated in the Pandora Papers — a massive leak of financial documents sifted through by an international consortium of journalists — and how they’re responding.Russian President Vladimir Putin: A shell company purchased a $4.1 million apartment in Monte Carlo in 2003 for a woman named Svetlana Krivonogikh, who reportedly had an affair (and possibly a daughter) with Putin, per WaPo.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Ethiopian PM nominates incumbent finance minister for new cabinet

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday nominated incumbent Ahmed Shide to return as finance minister in his new cabinet, signalling a determination to stay with a course of reforms that includes privatising creaking state enterprises. He nominated Abraham Belay as minister of defence. Tigrayan forces have been fighting against the central government for 11 months.

  • Watch: Alligator steals little boy’s catch and fishing rod

    A 7-year-old boy landed a bass from shore only to experience “the one that got away” in the most shocking fashion, and dad got it on video.

  • House Republican says he's facing federal prosecution

    The top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee's agriculture panel raised money for a legal defense fund with claims he’s facing federal prosecution that a spokesperson later disavowed.Driving the news: On a fundraising page for a new legal expense fund — which was later taken off-line — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) wrote: "[President] Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supreme Court says D.C. not entitled to a voting member of Congress

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort to give Washington, D.C., residents a voting member in Congress, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: The court issued its decision without a hearing, citing a similar case from 2000 that concluded that D.C. is not constitutionally entitled to voting representation because it is not a state. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The ruling dealt a blow to advocates attempting to secure city residents' vot

  • Real-life Bond villain? El Salvador's Bitcoin volcano scheme shines spotlight on president

    When El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, announced last week that his country began harvesting the power of volcanoes to mine Bitcoin, it sounded like an outlandish scheme concocted by James Bond's arch-nemesis Ernest Blofeld.

  • Psaki dodges specifics on Hunter Biden investment in Chinese firm

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged specifics on Hunter Biden’s ownership stake in a Chinese government-linked investment firm, saying only that “he has been working to wind that down” and directing reporters to speak with the president’s son for further details.

  • Newsom approves laws to revamp California's unemployment benefits system

    The legislation was signed into law shortly after after Newsom survived a recall election in which those seeking to remove him from office cited problems that included long waits for unemployment benefits for hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians.

  • GOP Lawmaker Pushes Insane Claim ‘Octopus-Like Creatures’ Are in Vax

    Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty ImagesNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called for a state lawmaker who’s repeatedly pushed COVID-19 misinformation to be stripped from his leadership position after he blasted out an email to colleagues suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine contains a “living organism with tentacles” and darkens the eyes of newborns.“I have repeatedly expressed directly to Speaker Packard about the need to remove Representative Weyler from this position of leadership,” the Republic

  • The filibuster really might be in trouble this time

    How the debt ceiling standoff could finally lead to majority rule