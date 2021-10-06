DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.