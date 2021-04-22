The DOJ said it caught a Capitol rioter by going undercover at his job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madison Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capitol riot
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

  • The DOJ arrested a Capitol rioter after unsuccessfully searching for him for three months.

  • Stephen Randolph was arrested in Kentucky on April 20.

  • Court filings show undercover FBI agents recorded him at his workplace admitting his involvement.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A man from Kentucky who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6 was arrested a week after undercover FBI agents secretly recorded him, according to a recent Department of Justice filing.

Stephen Randolph was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer causing bodily injury, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Randolph appeared in several video recordings and photographs from the Capitol riots where prosecutors allege he attacked police officers behind barricades. Prosecutors said one officer fell down during the scuffle and hit her head on a set of stairs, resulting in her losing consciousness.

Investigators were unable to determine Randolph's identity for three months before the FBI identified him using facial-recognition software to link images from the riots to photographs on his girlfriend's Instagram account.

The DOJ said undercover FBI agents followed Randolph to work on March 3 where they captured photos of him wearing the same hat, jacket, and jeans he wore at the Capitol. In mid-April, the undercover agents spoke with and recorded Randolph at his workplace admitting to his time at the Capitol.

"I was in it," the DOJ alleges Randolph said, referring to the crowd outside the Capitol barricades. "It was f-----g fun."

Randolph also reportedly told the undercover agents he witnessed the female officer fall and smack her head on the ground.

Randolph had his first federal court appearance on Wednesday but details had not yet been released at the time of publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

    Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to continue their ban on earmarks — or money for special projects — but "the whole debate was pretty much for show because GOP senators can take earmarks with or without the ban," Politico reports. Senate rules allow earmarks, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) reportedly told his colleagues at their private lunch, "You can't stop me." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she plans on trying to nail down earmarks for projects in Maine. House Republicans dumped their earmarks ban last week. Several Senate Republicans expected to run for president, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.), have decried earmarks as wasteful and corrupt. But here's "a fun little side drama to all of this," Politico added: Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), a fan of earmarks, had been telling appropriators that his pal [former President Donald] Trump was about to weigh in with a letter endorsing the controversial practice — giving cover to Republicans worried about blowback. But some Republicans snickered at Graham’s assurance, wondering whether Trump even knew what an earmark was. More likely, they speculated Graham was trying to make it seem like Trump supported earmarks. Whatever the case, the promised letter from Trump never materialized. [Politico] Whatever Trump's views on earmarks, or lack thereof, former Vice President Mike Pence's new organization tweeted they "just make it easier to enact the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer agenda." Presumably, he meant that in a bad way. Senate Republicans also approved a resolution to oppose raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. That resolution is also nonbinding, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called it "aspirational," but if Republicans follow through, it could set up another high-stakes debt ceiling showdown this summer. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyHow to vaccinate the anti-vaxxers

  • Senate candidate slams Warnock: Not a good representation of Georgia values

    U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King calls to 'un-cancel America' in challenge to Sen. Raphael Warnock.

  • Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

    For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases. His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge."You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd."We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?""To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us." FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Andra Day Thought She 'Retired' from Acting After Playing Billie Holiday: 'I Was Out of My Depth'

    Ahead of Sunday's Oscars, where Andra Day is nominated for Best Actress, the performer talks to PEOPLE about The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

  • A Virginia police officer was fired after donating to Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund

    Officer William Kelly of the Norfolk Police Department was among four public employees who donated to Rittenhouse, The Guardian reported last week.

  • Restoring service central to Biden's postal board nominees

    President Joe Biden's nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service pledged Thursday to rebuild trust with the American public through prompt deliveries, as they outlined a vison for the agency in their first formal statements to lawmakers. The nominees — Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union — made the remarks during their confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

  • House votes to limit president's ability to impose discriminatory travel bans

    The House voted 218-208 on Wednesday in favor of curbing presidential power to institute broad international travel bans on the basis of religion.Why it matters: The legislation was first introduced last year after former President Trump issued a travel ban covering several Muslim-majority countries. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The No Ban Act would inhibit the sitting president’s power to control immigration by requiring that travel bans be temporary and subject to congressional oversight, among other limitations. The House also passed the Access to Counsel Act, which would ensure that certain immigrants are able to access a lawyer when detained by Customs and Border Protection. It passed 217-207.What they're saying: "The Muslim ban will forever be a moral stain on our country’s history," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a statement."As the only member of Congress to come from one of the previously banned countries, I am thankful for the opportunity to help lead this effort and safeguard the United States as a land of hope and opportunity." What to watch: Members of the House are now urging the Senate to pass the No Ban Act, though the measure is not expected to advance.Of note: The White House expressed its support for the bill earlier this week, saying, “The prior administration’s haphazard misuse of this authority highlights the need for reasonable constraints," per AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with information on the House passage of the Access to Counsel Act. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the Nihilist Present—and Future—of Right-Wing Politics

    The Georgia congresswoman wants to debate AOC on the Green New Deal, though she freely admits she has not read it.

  • 'Outrageous': Bank regulator lobbies for Trump-era rule, angering Democrats

    Consumer watchdogs have warned that it could unleash predatory loans by enabling "payday" lenders to evade state interest rate caps.

  • Supreme Court cuts back FTC power to seek ill-gotten gains

    The ruling takes away what the FTC has called “one of its most important and effective enforcement tools."

  • 'God knows what happened': North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man, but police release few details

    The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

  • Key GOP senators say they’re open to corporate tax increase

    Some key Republican senators won't rule out raising additional revenue from corporations, and told Axios they may be willing to close loopholes that allow big businesses to eliminate their overall tax bill.Why it matters: While President Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for his infrastructure plan has been met with near-uniform GOP opposition, there’s some appetite to ensure corporations pay more.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I'm willing to do some things on the revenue front if they can do some things on the-way-the-government-works front,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).“The way you do that is you sort of put some limit on write-offs,” Graham added.“I believe everybody should pay their fair share,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). “I come from the world of small business. So, I scratch my head when big corporations don't pay their fair share of taxes.”Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used the occasion to lobby for a flat tax.“I think the tax code is filled with loopholes and subsidies that aren't fair," he said. "The answer isn't to eliminate every exemption and keep rates high — that's a massive tax increase. The answer is to eliminate the exemptions and lower rates."Some of the comments came the same day Senate Republicans introduced their own infrastructure plan that included “protecting against any corporate or international tax increases.”Driving the news: The president has highlighted a study from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showing 55 corporations actually received $3.5 billion in tax rebates, instead of paying approximately $8.5 billion in taxes on some $40.5 billion in income. "It's just not fair. It's not fair to the rest of the American taxpayers," Biden said when he unveiled his corporate tax proposal on April 7.Go deeper: The president has proposed raising an additional $2 trillion from corporations by focusing on three areas.He wants to raise their basic tax rate from 21% to 28%.For U.S. multinationals, he plans to increase taxes on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21%.He has also proposed a 15% minimum tax he wants to apply to all corporations — a catchall to prevent companies from lowering their tax payments to zero.Be smart: While the president favors a 28% rate, Senate Democrats already appear to be settling on a 25% rate, as Axios reported this week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Woman in the Window Has Been Delayed For Years - Here's the Full Story

    It seems like we've been waiting for the movie version of The Woman in the Window forever, but after several delays, the thriller is finally premiering on May 14 on Netflix. Curious to know more about what took so long to adapt A.J.

  • Lil Wayne Sparks Marriage Rumors with Girlfriend Denise Bidot on Twitter: 'Beginning of Our Forever'

    The Carters? Lil Wayne sent fans into a frenzy after he shared a tweet saying he's the "happiest man alive"

  • Comedian says he was racially profiled; police deny wrong

    A comedian called it racial profiling, but a police department working at Atlanta's airport describes what happened as a “consensual encounter.” Comedian Eric Andre on Wednesday told his 700,000-plus Twitter followers that he believed he had been racially profiled when officers pulled him aside in a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and asked to search him for drugs. The Clayton County Police Department denies any wrongdoing, although it did not say why its officers chose to speak to Andre.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • AstraZeneca blood clot risk doubles, data show, but benefits 'still outweigh risks'

    AstraZeneca blood clot risk doubles, data show, but benefits 'still outweigh risks'

  • AOC 'reopened the wound' by claiming Chauvin verdict isn't sign of system working

    The 'Outnumbered' panel slam Biden, Harris, Ocasio-Cortez for reactions to Chauvin verdict.

  • Both sides in Deshaun Watson litigation make accusations of evidence destruction

    When it comes to legal proceedings, it’s critical that the parties involved never destroy relevant evidence. In the 22 cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, both sides are accusing the other of destroying evidence. During a Thursday status conference, attorney Rusty Hardin said that some of the plaintiffs have been destroying or altering evidence, [more]

  • All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League proposals

    The Super League announced early on Wednesday morning it is considering “appropriate steps to reshape the project”.