DOJ says First National Bank discriminated against Black, Latino borrowers in North Carolina

First National Bank of Pennsylvania will pay $13.5 million to settle accusations that it discriminated against predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte and Winston-Salem by using an illegal lending practice.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and the Justice Department announced the settlement agreement today. First National Bank, the retail arm of F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB), was accused of redlining, a practice in which lenders avoid providing credit services to individuals living in communities of color, according to a press release.

Specifically, the complaint alleged that F.N.B. failed to provide mortgage lending services to predominately Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte and Winston-Salem from 2017 to 2021. The Pittsburgh-based bank was accused of discouraging people seeking credit in those communities from obtaining a home loan.

