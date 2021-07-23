DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress.

Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the department's civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes.

The request came amid still-unanswered questions about whether some states, especially New York, inadvertently worsened the pandemic death toll by requiring nursing homes to accept residents previously hospitalized for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to several Republicans who had demanded an investigation, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta said civil rights division lawyers had reviewed the data sent by New York, along with additional information.

“Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA investigation of any public nursing facility within New York at this time,” Gaeta wrote, referring to the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which empowers the Justice Department to investigate allegations about unlawful conditions in government-run residences.

The Justice Department sent similar letters earlier in the week to officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's spokesperson, Richard Azzopardi, declined to comment.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has previously accused Trump's Department of Justice of initiating the inquiry for purely political reasons. He has also defended the decision to bar nursing homes from rejecting COVID-19 patients during the worst weeks of the pandemic, saying the state was desperate at the time to move recovering patients out of overwhelmed hospitals.

Friday's letter doesn't address the status of other Justice Department inquiries into how the Cuomo administration handled data related to COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.

Federal prosecutors have been examining the governor’s coronavirus task force and trying to determine whether the state intentionally manipulated data regarding nursing home deaths, The Associated Press previously reported.

More than 15,800 people have died in nursing homes and assisted living residences in New York. The state's original count of the dead had been much lower because it had excluded thousands of people who got infected in nursing homes, but died in hospitals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man jailed for failing to disclose HIV status to partners

    Local police believe that there may be additional victims in other states as Gentry Burns travelled ‘extensively’ along the East Coast of the US

  • Baby orca, Toa, dies in New Zealand after failed search for mother

    Toa, a killer whale stranded from his family, had washed ashore on the New Zealand coast.

  • DOJ declines to investigate most blue-state nursing home policies after pandemic disaster

    The Department of Justice will not pursue investigations into New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan nursing home policies that resulted in thousands of residential COVID-19 deaths.

  • Stranded Baby Orca In New Zealand Sparks Nationwide Search For His Pod

    The orca calf, named Toa, which means hero in Māori, is receiving round-the-clock care.

  • Justice Department declines to investigate Whitmer over nursing home deaths

    The Justice Department declined to open a civil rights investigation into Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies for nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Kaseya gets master decryption key after July 4 global attack

    The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. Ransomware analysts offered multiple possible explanations for why the master key, which can unlock the scrambled data of all the attack's victims, has now appeared.

  • China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music

    China's market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation. Tencent and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the unit created from the acquisition, said they would abide by the decision and comply with all regulatory requirements. The State Administration Of Market Regulation (SAMR) said it had investigated Tencent's activities in the online music broadcasting platform market in China, in which music copyright is the core asset, in a notice posted on its official website.

  • The cost of the Olympics’ ‘runaway arms race’ and new hope for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy

    Between 1968 and 2012, the median Olympic games was 150% over budget, according to research by a Holy Cross economics professor.

  • China retaliates with sanctions on former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross

    The ‘counter-sanctions’ are in response to Washington’s actions and are the first under China’s new anti-foreign sanction law Wilbur Ross, former US commerce secretary, has been targeted in China’s sanctions battle with the US. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Barely 48 hours before the arrival in China of one of Biden’s most-trusted diplomats, Beijing has announced its decision to impose counter-sanctions on seven American citizens and entities, including former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in

  • First Chinese presidential visit to Tibet in 30 years

    Xi Jinping is the first Chinese leader in 30 years to make an official trip to the troubled region.

  • Funeral services held for New Jersey mom murdered after Amber Alert

    Funeral services were held on Friday night for the New Jersey mother found murdered after an Amber Alert.

  • Catholic bishops are morally correct to deny communion to pro-choice politicians

    Op-Ed: “Why then aren’t Biden and Co. held accountable for sacrilege against the faith and causing scandal among Catholic faithful?”

  • Vietnam locks down capital Hanoi for 15 days as cases rise

    Vietnam announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital Hanoi starting Saturday as a coronavirus surge spread from the southern Mekong Delta region. Only government offices, hospitals and essential businesses are allowed to stay open. On Friday, Hanoi reported 70 confirmed infections, the city's highest, part of a record 7,295 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

  • 25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted

    A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.

  • AstraZeneca scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia

    AstraZeneca Plc is "scouring" its global supply chain to try and boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Thailand and Southeast Asia, its representative for the country said on Saturday, amidst speculations of local production shortfalls. The comments come after leaked letters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/leaked-letters-show-astrazeneca-vaccine-commitment-not-thailand-claimed-2021-07-19 showed last week that the drugmaker had offered to supply 5-6 million vaccine doses a month to Thailand, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government is owed 10 million a month and 61 million doses by end-2021. AstraZeneca is "scouring the 20+ supply chains in our worldwide manufacturing network to find additional vaccines for Southeast Asia, including Thailand", James Teague, managing director of AstraZeneca Thailand, said in a statement.

  • China imposes sanctions on US officials

    The sanctions are in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

  • 'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings

    Sae Feurtado and Richard Kissi's long wait to say "I do" finally ended on Friday, when in-person weddings resumed at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau after a 16-month shutdown. Before COVID-19, thousands of people from all over the world every year exchanged marriage vows in the two chapels housed inside the late 1920s Art Deco building in lower Manhattan. After postponing their wedding for nearly two years, it was the New York couple's turn.

  • Opening Ceremony: Best, worst moments of the Olympics' start

    Running down the highlights and lowlights of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assails Black Capitol Police officer as ‘angry’

    Tucker Carlson went on a rant about a Capitol Police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 […] The post Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assails Black Capitol Police officer as ‘angry’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden tests political muscle with campaign stop for Virginia governor candidate

    President Joe Biden tested his political muscle in the state of Virginia on Friday in a campaign stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who Biden said was running against an "acolyte" of former President Donald Trump. Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November's election.