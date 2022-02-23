DOJ scraps Trump-era China Initiative for broader national security program

The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.





The Department of Justice (DOJ) is scrapping its controversial China Initiative in favor of a broader program to confront diverse national security threats from foreign countries, a pivot the agency said was also needed in the wake of an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and rhetoric.

The China Initiative was created in 2018 under the Trump administration, quickly wracking up indictments against Chinese companies accused of economic espionage.

But Justice Department leaders said Wednesday the initiative undercuts an increase in threats from Russia, Iran and numerous other countries. They also voiced concerns that the program undercuts the department's other efforts to battle a rise in hate crimes against those of Asian descent.

"The department's actions over the past few years have been driven by genuine national security concerns, but by grouping cases under the China initiative rubric, we help give rise to a harmful perception that the Department of Justice applies a lower standard to its investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct related to that country, or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently," Matt Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in a speech at George Mason University.

Olsen said the new program would deal with espionage, cyber attacks and other efforts to undermine U.S. institutions.

"This includes growing threats within the United States to Americans, as well as threats to Americans and our and U.S. interests abroad. We see nations such as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea becoming more aggressive and more capable in their nefarious activity than ever before. These nations seek to undermine our core democratic, economic and scientific institutions and they employ a growing range of tactics to advance their interests and to harm the United States," Olsen said.