DOJ seeks 75 days in jail for flower shop owner who bragged about Jan. 6

Capitol Riot Test Image
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to sentence a flower shop owner to 75 days in jail for allegedly bragging about breaking into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a government sentencing memo filed Wednesday, the DOJ asked that Jenny Cudd receive 75 days in jail, one year of supervised release and a $500 restitution fine.

NBC News was the first to report the story.

According to the DOJ, Cudd broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted a video saying how proud she was of the action.

"Fuck yes I'm proud of my actions. I fucking charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell yes I'm proud of my actions," Cudd reportedly said.

Cudd later told a local outlet she was still proud of her actions and believed she did nothing wrong.

"Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don't. I didn't break any laws, I didn't do anything unlawful, and I think that's probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me," Cudd said in an interview with CBS7.

Cudd's lawyer argued she only deserved a fine since she has a clean record and it is her first misdemeanor offense.

Her attorney defended her video online saying she was drunk at the time and did not mean what she said.

Cudd will receive her sentence on March 23 by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, NBC News reported.

