DOJ seizes proxy service as US, partners hit Russian hackers

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it has dismantled a Russian network of hacked internet-connected devices in a coordinated effort with foreign counterparts to crack down on malicious cyber activities.

The DOJ said Thursday it worked with law enforcement agencies in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. to take down the Russian botnet, known as RSOCKS. The network reportedly hacked millions of computers and other electronic devices around the world.

RSOCKs, a popular proxy service, illegally provided its users access to IP addresses linked to devices that had been hacked, authorities said. A message posted on the service’s website and viewed Friday confirmed that its domain had been seized by the DOJ.

The Russian network initially hacked time clocks, routers, audio and video streaming equipment as well as smart garage door openers, which are devices that are connected to the internet, allowing the hackers to access IP addresses, according to the DOJ.

Authorities said the hackers then expanded their operations by hacking Android devices and computers.

“This operation disrupted a highly sophisticated Russia-based cybercrime organization that conducted cyber intrusions in the United States and abroad,” FBI special agent Stacey Moy said in a statement.

FBI investigators in the case said several large public and private groups fell victim to the network, including a university, a hotel, a television studio and an electronics manufacturer.

The disruption of the group is the latest crackdown of alleged cybercriminals. In April, the DOJ and other foreign agencies seized control of a popular hacking forum known as RaidForums.

The website was a major online marketplace where cybercriminals bought and sold stolen data that contained personal and financial information.

That same month, U.S. and German law enforcement agencies sanctioned and seized control of Hydra Market, Russia’s largest darknet market, for participating in cybercrimes and other illegal activities.

Hydra was involved in ransomware, hacking, identity theft, counterfeit currency and illicit drugs, authorities said.

