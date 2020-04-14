DOJ sides with Mississippi church in COVID-19 challenge; church accuses police of discrimination

The Justice Department is siding with a Mississippi church in its lawsuit against local police, claiming that authorities targeted worshipers in an uneven enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions prohibiting public gatherings.

Casting the federal intervention as an attempt to balance religious freedom with public health in the midst of a pandemic, Justice officials said the action was "neither neutral or or generally applicable."

Temple Baptist Church officials claimed that Greenville, Mississippi, police were dispatched to a April 8 drive-in service where members of the congregation had gathered "peacefully inside their cars listening to Pastor (Arthur) Scott's sermon with their windows rolled up."

Police, according to court documents, responded by "knocking on car windows, demanding drivers' licenses and writing citations with $500 fines."

The service took place a day after the city issued a prohibition against drive-in services, an order that appeared to conflict with a state action designating churches and religious activities as essential operations as long as they complied with guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi Department of Health.

More: Top evangelicals urge DHS to release some immigration detainees during coronavirus pandemic

"The church broadcasts its service over a low-power FM station for its parishioners who gather in their cars in the church’s parking lot," federal authorities stated. "Attendees are required to remain in their cars at all times with their windows rolled up. The church does not have a website or the ability to stream services online, and many church members do not have social media accounts, the ability to participate in a (group) call, or watch services online."

Attorney General William Barr, who signaled last week that he was closely tracking virus-related enforcement actions that may impinge on religious freedom, said the the city's action "appears to have...singled churches out as the only essential service that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing."

"While we believe that during this period there is a sufficient basis for the social distancing rules that have been put in place, the scope and justification of restrictions beyond that will have to be assessed based on the circumstances as they evolve," Barr said Tuesday.

More: 'Governors need clarity': States get a jump on Trump task force with talks on economic reopening

"Religion and religious worship continue to be central to the lives of millions of Americans. This is true more so than ever during this difficult time..."

Orders limiting or suspending church services have prompted clashes between some church leaders and local officials.

In this Monday, March 30, 2020, booking photo provided by the Hernando County Jail, shows Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River Church. Florida officials arrested the pastor of the megachurch after detectives say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. According to jail records, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon in Hernando County, Fla. More

Last month, Florida Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order.

Greenville officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The fines, however, have since been rescinded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus DOJ sides with Miss church amid coronavirus restrictions