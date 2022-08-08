DOJ: Stockton resident indicted after 83 pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills seized

In 2015, The San Joaquin County Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force recovered drugs worth an estimated $1.5 million, including 148 pounds of meth. On Aug. 4, a grand jury indicted a Stockton resident after 83 pounds of meth were seized from his home.

A Stockton resident could face more than 10 years in prison after law enforcement seized 83 pounds of meth and 8,800 pills containing fentanyl from his home, according to the Department of Justice.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, on charges of possession with intent to distribute the substances, according to a DOJ statement.

The DOJ alleges that the meth law enforcement seized from Avilez was packaged in one-pound bags.

If convicted, Avilez's minimum sentence would be 10 years in prison, the DOJ said. The maximum possible sentence would be life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the statement.

Avilez's case is scheduled to be heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

