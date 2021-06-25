DOJ sues Georgia over election laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jerry Dunleavy
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden Justice Department announced a lawsuit against Georgia over its new election laws, with Attorney General Merrick Garland alleging the voter laws could restrict the rights of black Georgians.

Georgia officials have defended the measures as commonsense protections against fraud and have condemned claims they are “Jim Crow 2.0.”

GEORGIA SENATORS INTRODUCE COUNTERPROPOSAL TO STATE'S VOTING LAW

"Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act,” Garland said in a Friday speech, adding, "The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy. They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow."

Brad Raffensperger, a Republican and Georgia's secretary of state, has repeatedly defended the election law signed by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in March.

“Democrats and national media outlets asserting that Georgia’s election reform will ‘restrict access’ to voting are just partisan talking points, not facts. The cries of 'voter suppression' from those on the left ring hollow,” Raffensperger said in March. “I’m a straight shooter. I call it like I see it. I did that to the chagrin of many in my own party when I spoke out against the false claim that Georgia has systematic voter fraud. And I’m doing it now.”

Raffensperger criticized the idea that Georgia’s new election laws were akin to “Jim Crow 2.0” as some Democrats have alleged, saying, “These narratives are as lazy, biased and political as they are demonstrably wrong.”

“There’s no rational argument against requiring state ID — provided for free to those who don’t have a driver’s license — for absentee ballots. I implemented our first version of that last year — every absentee ballot request that came in through the state website was cross-referenced with the driver’s license database and other records,” Raffensperger added. “This also requires counties to offer more weekend voting and puts drop boxes into law for the first time — the State Board of Elections adopted them as an emergency measure last year in response to the pandemic and would have gone away without direct action by the General Assembly.”

Garland had given a speech earlier this month in which he announced he would soon double the Civil Rights Division’s enforcement staff for protecting voting rights, saying, “We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access, and where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act.”

The new Georgia law, dubbed S.B. 202, requires absentee voters to provide a voter ID instead of the current signature matching verification process, standardized early voting hours to a minimum of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while giving individual counties the option to expand that to a maximum of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and limited drop boxes to either one per county or one for every 100,000 voters. The new law also bans outside groups from passing out water or food to those in line at polling places, which Democrats have decried as voter suppression while Republicans have contended it is necessary to prevent the improper or illegal influence of voters in line.

Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, appeared alongside Garland on Friday.

“The Civil Rights Division did not arrive at this decision lightly. It’s our job to follow the facts and the law, and, in this case, our careful assessment of the facts and the law demonstrates that Georgia’s recent voting rights law violates Section Two of the Voting Rights Act,” Clarke said, adding, “Our complaint today alleges that several provisions of SB 202 were passed with a discriminatory purpose in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The Georgia legislature passed SB 202 through a rushed process that departed from normal practice and procedure.”

Clarke added: “These legislative actions occurred at a time when the black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase. After a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which black voters are now more likely to use than white voters, our complaint challenges several provisions of SB 202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or abridge black citizens equal access to the political process.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Raffensperger said in March, “The Left said that photo ID for in-person voting would suppress votes. It didn’t. Registration and turnout soared, hitting new records with each election cycle. Their cataclysmic predictions about the effects of this law are simply baseless. The next election will prove that, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for the Left and the media to admit they were wrong. … I’m a conservative Republican, but I’ve proven I’ll take a political hit to treat everyone equally under the law and stand up for the rights of all Georgians.”

The Georgia secretary of state was even more pointed in April during an interview with Fox News, in which he said, “Unfortunately, that Jim Crow lie is dangerous for election confidence. … Going back and using pejorative terms like Jim Crow — there is nothing in this bill like Jim Crow at all.” He contended: “It is not a racist bill — having a driver’s license number is supported by two-thirds of all Georgians — African Americans support it, Caucasians support it, Democrats support it, and Republicans.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Georgia, Justice Department, Merrick Garland, Voting, Voting rights, 2020 Elections

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: DOJ sues Georgia over election laws

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law

    Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed.

  • AG Garland announces lawsuit against Georgia over voting laws

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against Georgia, saying the state’s new voting restrictions infringe on the rights of Black voters.

  • Biden’s Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Suppression Laws

    GettyThe Justice Department announced on Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting restrictions, marking the first step in the Biden administration’s plan to aggressively fight a wave of voter suppression bills passed in the wake of Trump’s election loss.“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border for first time since taking office

    Vice President Kamala Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday for her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. It comes as Republicans criticize her for not going sooner. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Texas senators Cruz and Cornyn say VP Kamala Harris’ El Paso visit misses the mark

    The Vice President’s Texas visit will be about 800 miles from ground zero of the border crisis, they say.

  • Harris visits southern border amid GOP pressure on migrants, set to blame Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris, is making her first visit to the southern border since taking office on Friday, amid GOP pressure and ahead of former President Donald Trump doing so next week. Harris will tour a Customs and Border Patrol Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas, meet with migrants and legal and other advocates before holding a news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It’s the first time Harris has traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden tasked her with tackling the root causes of migration from Central America and challenges dealing with the flow of migrants, especially families and unaccompanied children.

  • Will the return of Conforto and McNeil spark Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez discuss the continued search for consistency at the plate for Francisco Lindor, and Keith looks at a lineup that now features Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto as one that can help Lindor find more success. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Joe Staley provides optimism about Nick Bosa’s return from ACL injury

    Longtime 49ers LT Joe Staley has been in touch with Nick Bosa, and is optimistic about the DE's return from an ACL injury.

  • Celtics reportedly ‘could be interested’ in Portland’s C.J. McCollum; would a trade make sense?

    Would swapping guards be a boon to both teams?

  • Derek Chauvin sentencing: former police officer faces up to 30 years for killing George Floyd

    Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on Friday for the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a global protest movement. Chauvin, a white former officer, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April after he was filmed last year kneeling on the neck of Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he gasped "I can't breathe". The vital footage of the killing led to intense scrutiny of racism in policing in the US, and across the gl

  • The undogmatic justice

    Amy Coney Barrett has no use for partisanship on the high court.

  • This Gorgeous 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder Could Fetch $1.4 Million at Auction

    The rare edition is currently up for grabs at RM Sotheby's.

  • Supreme Court limits claims from some wrongly labeled as terrorists by credit agencies

    Supreme Court limits who can sue over false and damaging credit reports.

  • British Grand Prix to host 140,000 in biggest UK crowd since start of pandemic

    The grand prix takes place just one day before the mooted end of coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19.

  • WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a briefing at the White House.

  • What's really driving the Democratic shift on crime

    This pivot isn't just about hippie-punching

  • New Yorkers fled to the Hamptons in 2020 – and sparked a major sewage crisis

    A water quality crisis has been hiding in the ritzy Hamptons, but the pandemic pushed it over the edge. Will clean-up efforts be too little too late?Have you faced sanitation issues? We want to hear from you Bryan McGowin, 41, founder and president of Advanced Wastewater Solutions, poses for a portrait at Little Fresh Pond in the North Sea neighborhood of Southampton, New York. Photograph: Desiree Rios/The Guardian Growing up in Southampton, Bryan McGowin spent his summers swimming in a beautifu

  • Sorry, Your Favorite Team Isn't Going to Win the Tour de France

    So, who actually IS going to win the Tour?

  • Man gets off dirt bike, fires shots at SUV

    Video shows the gunman shooting at the vehicle after he got off a dirt bike on East 223rd Street in Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon.

  • DoJ files lawsuit to challenge Georgia’s sweeping voting restrictions

    Attorney general alleges new measures ‘enacted with the purpose of denying the right of Black Georgians to vote’ Merrick Garland, the attorney general, on Friday. Garland also announced Friday the DoJ was forming a taskforce to investigate threats against election workers. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA The US justice department is filing a major federal lawsuit challenging a new sweeping voting measure in Georgia that is widely seen as a blatant effort to make it harder for minorities to vote in