DOJ: Teen sexually assaulted during flight from NC to Seattle
The Department of Justice said a man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl during a flight to Seattle.
Investigators say it happened on a Delta Airlines flight from North Carolina on Sunday night.
The teen was sitting next to a man named Jack Roberson, who investigators say started groping the girl while she slept.
The teen told her guardian, who reported it to a flight attendant.
Roberson was moved away from the teen and then arrested when the plane landed.
He’s now being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.