DOJ: Tulare Co. man sentenced for possessing cocaine

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, a long-term investigation uncovered a scheme involving the trade of illegal drugs sourced in Mexico and California for firearms sourced in Texas involving 34-year-old Jesus Angulo, of Woodlake.

In 2021, a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers partnered in an investigation into the Tulare County Surenos Street Gang.

Federal officials say part of the investigation focused on Angulo and his associates, who were involved in shipping illegal drugs and firearms across state lines.

On October 26, 2021, officials say Angulo and his associate were stopped by law enforcement after picking up narcotics from a source of supply in Los Angeles where officers located more than 9 kilograms of cocaine and a firearm in Angulo’s car.

Federal officials say this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.