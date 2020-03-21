DOJ wants more time on merger reviews, price-fixing cases because of pandemic

The Justice Department is asking Congress to let it extend deadlines on merger reviews and price-fixing prosecutions because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents viewed by POLITICO.

The proposal — which the agency hopes to have included in the next round of pandemic legislation — would let the DOJ and its sister agency, the FTC, add 15 days onto merger timelines during emergencies, such as disease outbreaks, natural disasters or government shutdowns.

Prosecutors are also asking to stop the clock on price-fixing and bid-rigging cases, a move that would ensure that the pandemic doesn’t let companies that fixed prices on generic drugs off the hook.

Under current law, all mergers valued at more than $94 million have to be notified to the United States' two antitrust agencies, which have 30 days to decide whether to undertake an in-depth review. The legislative proposal would change that to 45 days.

The FTC and DOJ receive notices on more than 2,000 deals annually, and seek additional information, known as a second-request, in about 3 to 5 percent of cases.

After a company provides the additional details, the FTC or DOJ must decide within 30 days whether to challenge a deal.

In the majority of cases, companies agree with the agency to extend that timeline in the hopes of reaching a settlement to avoid a lawsuit. Both the FTC and DOJ said this week that they would be asking companies with pending deals for additional time to complete their reviews.

But with the markets in turmoil, some companies are less willing to give the agency extensions over fears that deal financing may fall through, an individual with several pending deals before the agencies said. Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, estimated Friday that U.S. corporate revenues will decline by about $4 trillion because of the coronavirus, and noted that lenders are already pulling back over default concerns.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chairman of House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, is working on his own proposal related to merger reviews during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person familiar with his plans.

FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, a Democrat, previously called on Congress to relax the waiting periods to allow the agencies more time.

“During a national emergency, corporations shouldn't be able to dictate how government is using its limited resources,” Chopra said Wednesday on Twitter. “Corporations shouldn't be able to slip big mergers through during national emergencies. Congress should stop the shot clock so public servants have enough time to investigate and sue to block bad deals.”

Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson said the agency is working with companies to request extensions.

“@FTC is seeking more time to ensure full review of pending deals. It will not sacrifice thoroughness of investigations that may require information from third parties focused on other priorities,” she said on Twitter.

Statute of limitations issues

The proposal viewed by POLITICO would extend the statute of limitations on price-fixing and bid-rigging cases for at least six months because of the pandemic.

Price-fixing cases have a five-year statute of limitations, so prosecutors are pushing against the clock on conduct that took place in 2015, said Lisa Phelan, a partner at Morrison & Foerster.

“A delay of more than a few weeks could really risk things slipping away,” said Phelan, who worked on criminal antitrust cases at DOJ for 25 years.

In general, most companies and individuals involved in price-fixing schemes agree to plead guilty; at the federal level, 90 percent of cases end with plea bargains. Toward the end of investigations, though, prosecutors are faced with the hold-outs — companies and individuals who refuse plea deals in favor of trials. In those cases, prosecutors seek indictments, which require empaneling a federal grand jury.

“Even if they wanted to go forward with a proceeding, that’s not going to be possible,” said Ann O’Brien, who left the antitrust division last month after 20 years and is now a partner at Baker Hostetler. “They are not going to bring in a quorum of grand jurors to be in a small room.”

One major case pending at the antitrust division is its long-running probe into price-fixing among generic pharmaceutical companies. So far, three companies — Sandoz, Rising Pharmaceuticals and Heritage Pharmaceuticals — have been charged and entered into deferred-prosecution settlements with prosecutors. Three executives have also pleaded guilty. Last month, prosecutors brought an indictment against former Taro executive Ara Aprahamian, who plans to contest the charges.

Teva and Sun Pharmaceuticals, who are among the world’s largest generics manufacturers, have acknowledged involvement in the probe but haven’t reached resolutions with prosecutors.

While the DOJ’s attorneys are based in D.C., the grand jury for the investigation is in the federal court in Philadelphia, which suspended all grand juries on Wednesday.

A Justice Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.