DOJ watchdog cites prison lapses leading up to Epstein’s death, but no sign of foul play

Prison officials and guards made numerous errors in overseeing Jeffrey Epstein when he was in federal custody, and tried to falsify records to cover their tracks, but the watchdog for the U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence to suggest that Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, 2019, was anything other than a suicide, as the New York City medical examiner originally ruled.

Epstein was found around 6:30 am on Aug. 10 hanging in a near-seated position an inch to an inch-and-a-half above the floor, dangling from an orange string made from a sheet or shirt that was tied to the top portion of the bunk bed in his room.

Guards hadn’t conducted their searches in the area from about 10:40 p.m. the previous night, leaving Epstein alone and unmonitored for nearly eight hours before he was found hanging in his prison cell. They would later falsify records to suggest they had conducted the required searches during that time period.

The report documented a number of lapses leading up to Epstein’s death. Prison officials were told numerous times that Epstein’s roommate would be transferred on Aug. 9, but didn’t assign him another cellmate. Epstein had previously attempted suicide on July 23 and while he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, prison officials had ordered that Epstein be housed with another cellmate for his safety.

Nearly all of the security cameras in the area near Epstein’s cell hadn’t been recording properly for days leading up to his death. Video from one of the only ones that was working properly suggested that no one had entered the surrounding area, though it didn’t capture video of the door to Epstein’s cell.

Epstein also made an unrecorded phone call that wasn’t monitored after a meeting with his lawyers on Aug. 9. Epstein said he was calling his mother, who had been dead for years, but actually called someone with whom he he allegedly had a personal relationship. That person was not identified in the report.

When Epstein was found in his room, there was excess bedding material and guards found several nooses fashioned out of the cloth. One prison employee said that Epstein had successfully gotten numerous things at the prison he wasn’t supposed to have, including pens, by intimidating guards with the threat of reporting their names to his lawyer.

One of several nooses found in Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell on Aug. 10, 2019. Epstein was found hanging from a different noose tied to the top of the bunkbed in the cell in what was ruled a suicide.

Epstein’s death came nearly one month after he had been arrested on numerous sex charges brought in the Southern District of New York. His arrest came after Miami Herald reporting on a sweetheart deal Epstein had struck a decade earlier that had allowed him to avoid harsh penalty for sexually abusing dozens of girls at his mansion in Palm Beach.

On the day of Epstein’s death, filings from a civil lawsuit between one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, and Epstein’s accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell were made public, revealing more details about Epstein’s abuse of girls and the alleged participation of several of Epstein and Maxwell’s high-profile friends.

Maxwell was found guilty in December 2021 of sexual trafficking of a minor and several related charges and is serving a 20 year prison sentence in a federal prison in Tallahassee.

On the day before Epstein was found dead, he had changed his will with his lawyers, though prison officials would only learn of this after Epstein’s death, the investigation found.