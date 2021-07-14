DOJ watchdog report highlights FBI's mishandling of Larry Nassar case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A report released Wednesday by the Justice Department's inspector general criticizes the FBI's handling of its investigation into sex-abuse allegations against former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.

Why it matters: Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40-175 years in prison after more than 160 women—including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Simone Biles — accused Nassar of sexual assault and harassment under the premise of medical treatment.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: The watchdog opened an investigation into the FBI's handling of the case in 2018 following reports that the bureau received complaints regarding Nassar's conduct in 2015 which went "largely unexplored" for more than a year, per the Wall Street Journal.

  • "At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar," the AP reports.

The big picture: The report "highlights serious missteps" in how the FBI handled the case between the time the first allegations were reported and Nassar's arrest, per AP.

  • The report found that "despite the extraordinarily serious nature of the allegations and the possibility that Nassar’s conduct could be continuing," senior FBI officials did not respond to the allegations with the "utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

  • FBI officials also made "numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies," the report adds.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Human remains found on Jackson County property in missing person investigation with FBI

    Authorities were summoned to the 4000 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s family files $30 million civil rights lawsuit against police

    Andrew Brown Jr.'s family has filed a $30 million lawsuit against a North Carolina county sheriff and several deputies, arguing the officers involved in Brown's fatally shooting acted "willfully, maliciously, in bad faith, and in reckless disregard of Brown’s federally protected constitutional rights."Why it matters: Brown was shot and killed April 21 by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies as they were serving drug-related warrants. A state autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the back o

  • FBI dragged feet in sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Wednesday blasted the FBI for dragging its feet to investigate sexual abuse allegations it received in 2015 against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and accused two FBI officials of lying to investigators to cover up their mistakes. In a scathing 119-page report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI's field office in Indianapolis "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

  • Stacey Abrams gets Emmy nomination for appearance in Black-ish election special

    Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was nominated for an Emmy following her appearance on a comedy series that dedicated a pair of episodes to elections and the democratic process.

  • Turkey and Israel want to improve ties after presidents' call - Turkish ruling party

    Turkey and Israel have agreed to work towards improving their strained relations after a rare phone call between their presidents, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AK Party said on Wednesday. Ankara has condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Palestinian group Hamas which rules Gaza. President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel's new president, Isaac Herzog, on Monday to congratulate him on taking office.

  • FBI made 'fundamental errors' in handling Larry Nassar case, DOJ watchdog says

    The FBI's roughly nine-month delay in investigating 2015 allegations has long been a point of contention for Nassar survivors.

  • Woman charged with hate crime for stepping on pro-police 'Back the Blue' sign in Utah

    Lauren Gibson said she didn't do anything wrong: "If it was a dentist's sign ... and I just crushed a dentist sign ... nothing would have happened."

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Queues form in Durban due to shortages

    Some South Africans are clearing up as protests continue over the arrest of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

  • Newsom can't be listed as a Democrat on California recall ballot

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom can't identify himself as a Democrat on the ballot in the upcoming recall election, a judge ruled on Monday.Driving the news: Newsom filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber last month after he missed a deadline for the Sept. 14 election to state his political affiliation following a paperwork oversight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Weber said after Newsom asked her to amend the paperwork that th

  • Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case

    The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency. The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case and it highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar’s arrest.

  • Landslide review: Michael Wolff concludes his Trump trilogy – with the best book yet

    In the days and weeks after his election defeat in November last year, Michael Wolff writes, Donald Trump was largely deserted by his aides and staff. "His hapless band of co-conspirators were too crazy or drunk, or cynical to develop a credible strategy or execute one. It was all a s--- show – ludicrous, inexplicable, cringeworthy, nutso, even for the people who felt most loyal to him." And so, we’re off… This is the third book in as many years in what will come to be known as Wolff’s "Trump Tr

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Is Revealed & It’s Not the Controversial Contestant You Expect

    Bachelor Nation, you won't see this twist coming.