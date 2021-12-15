DOJ watchdog says five FBI officials solicited prostitutes on overseas trips

fbi federal bureau of investigation hate crimes 2020 statistics





A report from the Department of Justice inspector general revealed that five FBI officials "solicited" commercial sex while working abroad for the federal agency.

The report published Wednesday "found that four FBI officials solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas, and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas, in violation of DOJ and FBI policies."

"The OIG investigation also found that four of those officials lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes and other misconduct during OIG compelled interviews and compelled polygraph examinations, in violation of FBI policies," the report said.

It added that "one of those officials made false statements in an OIG compelled interview and compelled polygraph examination in violation of federal law, when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute."

Among the FBI officials who "solicited" prostitutes, two of the officials resigned, two retired and one was removed, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

The investigation also found that three FBI officials may have "failed to report unofficial contacts with foreign nationals" and alleged that one official provided another with "approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer."

The report did not name the officials involved nor did it specify where or when the solicitation occured.