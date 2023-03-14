DOJ: Western Mass. resident doctor charged with possessing child pornography

A resident doctor in the western part of the Bay State was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of owning dozens of devices worth of child porn.

Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, Massachusetts was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The Department of Justice says Ferrick began a medical residency in July 2022, focusing on family medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. He had rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, according to officials.

On February 13, authorities searched Ferrick’s Winchester home and found 61 devices (external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, etc.) that investigators say contained thousands of pictures and videos of suspected child pornography. He was arrested that day and released on home confinement posting bail at Woburn District Court, police say. A second search of his home on February 17 netted eleven additional devices, according to investigators.

Authorities say they seized 80 total devices from Ferrick’s residence containing child porn, where some content involved victims who are between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.

“Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material,” said United States Attorney Rachael Rollins. “I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child.”

Members of the public who have information about Ferrick or think their children were victimized by him are encouraged to visit this link.

In a statement, Baystate Health says they can’t comment on pending criminal charges but they say Ferrick has been on unpaid administrative leave since mid-February. “We are cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they proceed with their investigation,” a spokesperson for the company said.

He was on home confinement restrictions for pending related state charges at the time of his arrest, officials say, and appeared in federal court just before noon. Ferrick was detained pending a detention hearing on March 21.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

