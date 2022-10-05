DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-a-Lago Special Master Appeal

212
Erik Larson and Zoe Tillman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court granted the Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to a Florida judge’s appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The order Wednesday from the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals didn’t immediately specify when judges would hear arguments -- or which judges would hear the case -- but set a briefing schedule that wraps up on Nov. 17.

“Having consulted with the Chief Judge, the appeal will be assigned to a special merits panel from the classified appeals log randomly selected by the Clerk,” the court wrote. “That panel will decide when and how to hear oral argument.”

Trump’s legal team had opposed putting the case on an expedited track, arguing instead to have a hearing in January, at the earliest. The appeals court gave Trump until Nov. 10 to file his brief, six more days than the government had proposed but less time than Trump’s lawyers wanted. The government brief is due Oct. 14.

The order is the latest setback for Trump before the appeals court, which earlier rejected his attempt to keep the Justice Department from accessing about 100 documents bearing classification markings -- some of them labeled top secret -- that were seized from his home. DOJ argued the documents were key to its ongoing criminal probe into Trump’s handling of White documents.

Read More: Mar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal Bills

US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, a semi-retired Brooklyn-based judge, is the special master overseeing a review of 11,000 documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August as part of a federal probe into whether government records were mishandled.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Florida federal judge presiding over the document fight, earlier this week extended the timeframe for Dearie’s work into mid-December.

Cannon’s order appointing the special master temporarily bars the government from using most of the seized documents.

The case is Trump v. US, 22-13005, 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals (Atlanta).

(Updates with detail from the appeals dispute.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case

    A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of a lower court order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to fast-track the government's appeal represents a setback for Trump, who had opposed the request. Last week, the Justice Department had asked the 11th Circuit to address concerns it still has with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's appointment of Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who is tasked with reviewing more than 11,000 records the FBI found inside Mar-a-Lago in order to weed out anything that may be privileged.

  • Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn't happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

  • Texas AG Paxton ordered to testify in abortion case a week after a process server said he fled home to avoid a subpoena

    A judge said Texas AG Ken Paxton must testify in an abortion lawsuit just a week after a court filing said he fled his home to avoid a subpoena.

  • ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche include Trump legal docs, discussion on pardons

    An inadvertently shared log of potentially privileged materials taken from former President Trump’s Florida home includes details of his calls as president, analyses of who should receive pardons and heaps of records tied to his many legal entanglements. The logs, apparently unsealed in error, were first reported by Bloomberg News, which shared the filing that has since been…

  • A Saturday Night Live Charmin Bears sketch has become bizarrely controversial

    Saturday Night Live has a masterful knack for making headlines for any reason other than producing good sketches, and last weekend’s Miles Teller-led premiere was no exception. This time, the problem stems from a skit that plays on the lovable Charmin bears, blue toilet paper mascots known for their passion for wiping. In the sketch, Miles Teller plays a young Charmin nervously revealing to his family (Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Punkie Johnson) that he doesn’t want to attend Toilet Paper

  • Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retires 2 weeks after signing with Tampa Bay

    Beasley played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Bills and Buccaneers.

  • National debt tops $31 trillion for the first time. How much accrued under Biden?

    And how does that compare to former Presidents Obama and Trump?

  • Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

    President Biden has spent about 200 days of his presidency at his Delaware residences, but those who met with the president there remain a secret, according to a new report.

  • Afghanistan war veteran who threatened Biden could avoid prosecution

    A former Army paratrooper who admittedly threatened to kill President Biden is set to be released from federal custody Thursday after authorities agreed not to prosecute him if he undergoes treatment for mental health problems stemming from his combat experiences in Afghanistan, according to court filings. Scott Merryman, 38, who served in Afghanistan for 15 months in 2007 and 2008 and was later diagnosed with various mental illnesses related to post-traumatic stress disorder, was in the throes

  • 'The worst we've seen': Ranchers threatened by historic heat and drought

    MCCOOK, Neb. - As the sun rose on another hot day, rancher Brad Randel rode through his feed lot working at a grim task - culling cattle from his herd because his ranch's sparse grass can't sustain them during a crushing drought. As Randel swung his quarter horse Bay Belle in tight circles, he and a ranch hand separated runty Black Angus heifers to be sold at a livestock auction from the more promising stock. The cows bellowed as the temperature began its climb into the high 90s, the remnants of

  • Russian bodies, shattered vehicles mark Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town

    The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman. Unaware that their forces already had withdrawn from the key rail junction, the Russians last weekend drove into an ambush by Ukrainian special forces, their flight and lives ended by a storm of gunfire, the officers said. The bodies, the ruined vehicles and carpets of bullets, torn uniforms and metal shards testified on Wednesday to Moscow’s loss of Lyman to a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has reclaimed parts of Donestk province overrun by Russian forces earlier this year.

  • Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles quietly enters retirement: 'I didn't tell anybody I retired'

    Bortles last played significant time in 2018 while with the Jaguars. He ranks second in franchise history in various passing categories.

  • Hurricane Ian survivor in Naples: 'We will never come back to Florida'

    All over east Naples and low-lying south Naples, street curbs are piled with sodden carpet, furniture, dead refrigerators and cherished belongings.

  • Virginia man killed in gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

    An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday,

  • Mar-a-Lago documents: Why is Donald Trump asking the Supreme Court to intervene?

    Trump's request to the nation's highest court is narrow but once again thrusts him and the justices into political controversy.

  • Alec Baldwin speaks out after reaching settlement with 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's family

    As part of that settlement, "our case will be dismissed," Halyna Hutchins's widower said in a statement on Wednesday. "The filming of 'Rust,' which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023."

  • Russian journalist who fled house arrest says she is innocent

    Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading fake news after staging a series of lone protests against the war in Ukraine, said on Wednesday she had fled house arrest because she had no case to answer. In a video posted on Telegram, she sat on a pink sofa and addressed Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, criticising President Vladimir Putin over the war. "Put a tag like this on Putin," she said, gesturing to what appeared to be an electronic ankle bracelet.

  • The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

    Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory

  • Putin’s Dueling Foot Soldiers Are Now Apparently Killing Each Other Off

    AFP via GettyWhile Ukraine’s military has been successfully chasing Russian troops out of one territory after another, Vladimir Putin’s foot soldiers have apparently been turning their weapons on each other as the Russian leader’s “special military operation” continues to come apart at the seams in spectacular fashion.The Kremlin’s flailing bid to get an edge on the battlefield by deploying mercenaries from the Wagner Group—which now includes hundreds of prison inmates—has reportedly backfired a

  • Pregnant mom shot in head while sleeping in car with her family, Florida cops say

    The family of five’s car was shot at more than a dozen times, police said.