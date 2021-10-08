  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DOJ won’t prosecute Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

Jerry Dunleavy
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kenosha police officer who shot and partially paralyzed Jacob Blake will not be prosecuted due to "insufficient evidence," the Justice Department announced.

DOJ said Friday “it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges” against Officer Rusten Sheskey for his August 2020 shooting of Blake in the back and left side seven times last year. DOJ said it had told Blake’s family on Friday and that prosecutors made the decision “because the evidence obtained is insufficient to prove that the KPD officer willfully used excessive force.”

“A team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes," DOJ said.

Protests in the wake of Blake’s shooting often resulted in violence and rioting, with clashes with police, large-scale looting, and citywide arson. Hundreds of members of the National Guard eventually had to be called in to control the streets. Kenosha Supervisor Terry Rose estimated that there had been $50 million worth of damage to buildings and businesses last year.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley released a January report saying the facts established that Sheskey and two other responding officers knew Blake had a felony warrant involved with domestic violence and sexual assault charges. It said they also knew Laquisha Booker flagged them down and indicated Blake was trying to take her car while her kids were in it, that Blake physically resisted arrest while armed with a knife, that Sheskey and another officer repeatedly tried to subdue Blake with a taser to no avail, that Blake was walking to the car with a knife, and that Sheskey, another officer, and two citizen witnesses saw Blake turning toward Sheskey with the knife when Sheskey then shot him.

The district attorney concluded: “I do not believe the State could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Sheskey was not acting lawfully in self-defense or defense of others.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Blake admitted in a January interview he’d been armed with a knife, saying: “I realize I had dropped my knife. I had a little pocket knife. So I picked it up after I got off of him because they tased me, and I fell on top of him … I shouldn’t have picked it up.”

Then-candidate Joe Biden visited with Blake’s family and spoke with Blake in September 2020, and said, “He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not, he wasn’t going to give up.”

Now-Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Blake’s family and spoke with Blake last September. Blake’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said, “The senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Just days after the shooting, Harris said, “Based on what I've seen, it seems that the officer should be charged … In America, we know these cases keep happening. And we have had too many black men in America who have been the subject of this kind of conduct.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Jacob Blake, Department of Justice, Police

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: DOJ won’t prosecute Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden nominates fundraiser Tsunis for Greece ambassadorship

    President Joe Biden announced plans Friday to nominate George Tsunis, an influential Democratic fundraiser and hotelier, to be his envoy to Greece. Tsunis had a previous ambassadorial nomination fall apart. Former President Barack Obama picked Tsunis in 2013 to serve as his nominee to Norway.

  • Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions

    Leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri are urging state leaders to end the use of the death penalty, after a convicted killer of three was executed despite a request for clemency from the pope. Ernest Johnson was executed Tuesday evening, the first Missouri execution in 16 months and the seventh in the U.S. this year. Johnson, 61, admitted killing convenience store workers Mary Bratcher, Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones during a closing-time robbery in Columbia in 1994.

  • Seniors vs. the poor? Democrats stare down stark tradeoffs in trying to fund health care expansion

    Each of the expensive health care proposals in Democrats' spending package would help different people. So how do they choose?

  • Blake Shelton explains why he and Gwen Stefani chose Carson Daly to officiate wedding

    Blake Shelton talked to Seth Meyers about why he's grateful Carson Daly was able to officiate his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

  • DOJ won't charge Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times

    The Justice Department announced Friday it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back as he entered a vehicle.Why it matters: The shooting led to days of mass protests that ended in violence and death after an armed group faced off against demonstrators.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rusten Sheskey, the white officer who shot Blake, returned to duty earlier this year.Bla

  • Uncertainty grows amid search for Latino toddler who disappeared from home

    Authorities in Texas are searching Christopher Ramirez, 3, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon after his family returned home from running errands.

  • Fed ready to handle September jobs report with kid gloves

    U.S. hiring probably accelerated last month, a range of high-frequency indicators suggests, as the effects of the latest COVID-19 surge began to subside, but even a second straight weak employment report would be unlikely to derail the Federal Reserve's plans to begin reducing its support for the economy. Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's release on Friday of the nonfarm payrolls report for September, data from firms tracking work patterns signals an outcome in line with the median estimate of a gain of 500,000 jobs in a Reuters poll of economists. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled last month there was broad agreement among policymakers to begin reducing the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases as soon as November, as long as the September U.S. jobs report, in Powell's words, is "decent."

  • An NC inmate who fled his trial was to be sentenced Monday. Jailers found him dead.

    Randy Rinck Sr. was still on the loose after being found guilty for sex crimes, the DA says. He was arrested last week.

  • Man climbs down Queens tree after spending more than 2 days up there

    It all began Wednesday afternoon on the roof of the 145th Street home in the Brookville section and continued into Friday

  • ‘Silenced No More Act’ becomes law in California, crippling NDAs

    SB 331 will make it easier for workers to speak out about racism and other forms of harassment and abuse in the workplace even if they sign non-disclosure agreements.

  • White House weighs broader oversight of cryptocurrency market

    The White House is considering a wide ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, a spokeswoman said on Friday. "The NSC and NEC are coordinating across the interagency to look at ways we can ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors, including ransomware criminals," the White House National Security Council spokeswoman said. The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

  • Illinois woman jailed for four days and banned from Yellowstone for grizzly bear encounter

    An Illinois woman was sentenced to four days in jail, supervised probation, and a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park after getting too close to a grizzly bear.

  • As shortage intensifies, KY colleges find ‘the pressure is on to generate more nurses.’

    “This is not new,” ​UK College of Nursing Dean Janie Heath said of the nursing shortage. “It’s just different. For over two decades, we’ve had a nursing shortage and a nursing faculty shortage.”

  • Afghanistan had its own Shah Rukh Khan. Now he's a refugee in Pakistan, while the Afghan entertainment industry is shattered.

    Farhad Khan was an actor in Afghanistan known for his impersonation of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. But now that the Taliban are in charge, Farhad is trying to rebuild his life as a refugee in Pakistan.

  • Judge sets November court date for evidentiary hearing in Kevin Strickland’s case

    The Nov. 8 evidentiary hearing will determine whether Kevin Strickland should be set free.

  • Cole Pearn returns to JGR No. 19 team as additional spotter for Truex at Roval

    Martin Truex Jr. will be reunited with Cole Pearn for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM), but with his longtime crew chief in a far different role. RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule | Playoffs standings Pearn will serve as an additional spotter for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs […]

  • Vaccine mandate for police? NYC looking at ‘all options’

    New York City’s mayor said Friday he’s looking at “all options” when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers — an idea backed by the city’s police commissioner but opposed by its largest police union. “We’re looking at all options,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his weekly appearance on Brian Lehrer’s WNYC radio show. “In the coming days I’ll speak about additional steps for different parts of the city, our workforce and beyond, different things we’re going to be looking at, different things we’re going to be doing,” de Blasio said.

  • Biden says U.S. will 'deal' with violence on airplanes

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had instructed the Justice Department to "deal" with the rising number of violent incidents onboard airplanes, many involving the requirement to wear face coverings. "I've instructed the Justice Department to make sure that we deal with the violence on aircraft," Biden said at a speech in Illinois. To date this year, there have been 4,626 reports of unruly passenger incidents https://www.faa.gov/data_research/passengers_cargo/unruly_passengers/?ipid=post_link_1, including 3,366 that were mask-related.

  • Former North Texas restaurant owner, wife found dead in Ohio double homicide

    Tom Strussion and wife Angela were killed inside their Ohio home in late September. Local police, who responded after a report of a fire, are calling the investigation a double homicide.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.