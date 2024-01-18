Doja Cat’s brother knocked her teeth out, singer’s mom claims

Doja Cat’s teeth were knocked out by her older brother according to their mother, who has filed a restraining order against her son.

Raman Dalithando Dlamini, 30, has made the 28-year-old “Kiss Me More” singer — born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — feel “unsafe and traumatized” due to both physically and verbally abusing her, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

Their mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, claimed in her filing for a temporary restraining order against her son that he has left the “Demons” singer with cuts, bruises and even missing teeth. Sawyer also claims her son has destroyed and stolen some of Doja’s property and speaks to the latter “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic].”

A judge granted Sawyer’s request for protection, pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order, but did not extend that protection to Doja — noting she would need to file for an order separately.

Sawyer says that in addition to an incident with her son earlier this month — the details for which were not immediately clear — he physically abused and threatened her several times over the past year, per the outlet. This isn’t the first time Sawyer has taken such initiatives, with her noting that a prior restraining order has already expired.

It is unclear how far back the alleged abuse goes and who else may have been involved in such incidents. It is also uncertain whether Raman has ever been formally charged as a result of the alleged behavior, or whether there any mental health factors were at play.

At the time of publication, Doja has not yet publicly remarked on the filing nor on her mother’s allegations.