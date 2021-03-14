Doja Cat, DaBaby, Noah Cyrus lead fashion march at Grammys

  • Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • H.E.R. arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Debi Nova arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Megan Thee Stallion, left, and Doja Cat arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Doja Cat arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto jacket-inspired leather dress zipped allll the way down and DaBaby brightened up the Grammys in a bright mustard and green floral suit as music's big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars.

Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja Cat's look included cat-claw zips on each arm. DaBaby, his mom, Linda by his side in red, rocked Dolce & Gabbana.

“I want to be the cat lady, so let me be that,” Doja told E!

Topping off his suit with a wide-brim green hat, DaBaby was on hand in person but earlier created an Instagram red carpet moment with his daughter since no kids were allowed at the Los Angeles show.

Joanie Leeds, winner of the best children’s music album, did something similar at a distance from home in New York.

“I actually created a step and repeat and a red carpet,” she told reporters during a virtual news conference before the show. “We all walked the red carpet and we had a photographer here and took some really good pictures.”

Leeds wore a multicolor sequined gown by Nicole Miller, and she slid off her silver heels to show on camera.

“Just because we’re virtual this year, I wasn’t going to wear my hoodie sweatshirt,” said Leeds, a first-time Grammy winner.

Due to pandemic precautions, the “red carpet” was not the usual mass of cameras and TV crews. A select few outlets were permitted on site to conduct live interviews — a safe distance apart.

The night's host, Trevor Noah, showed up for the pared-down carpet in a classic black tuxedo, while nominee Debi Nova went big — and pink — in a mini dress that had a huge train and tropical details, by Georges Chakra. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black gown adorned with a beaded human skeleton, from Thom Browne, and Megan Thee Stallion wore a strapless bright orange princess look with a high side slit and a huge back bow and train by Dolce & Gabbana.

In Dundas, H.E.R. rocked a burgundy, mid-calf robe with matching wide-leg trousers.

Noah Cyrus spoke to reporters in a cream gown with a huge cape-like effect that encircled her face. It was a Schiaparelli, a somber Cyrus and first-time Grammy nominee said. She said she was honored to be the first to wear it. Cyrus is mourning the recent death of her grandmother.

“I just wish my grandma could have seen this,” she said of her nomination.

____

Associated Press reporter Kristin Hall in Nashville contributed to this report.

