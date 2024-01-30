DOLA awards over $2 million to Community Foundation of Gunnison Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) awarded more than $31 million to 489 nonprofits they believe help historically marginalized communities statewide.

The grants were selected through the Nonprofit Infrastructure (NPI) Grant Program.

We are so pleased to announce the recipients of the NPI grand program after months of careful and thoughtful evaluation. These much needed funds will help community organizations throughout our state continue their work of servicing underrepresented populations. Kodi Johnson, program manager

The Community Foundation of Gunnison Valley received a grant worth $2,062,818.20 for 50 programs.

Community Foundation of Gunnison Valley Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Hinsdale Project Name Award Amount Ah Haa School for the Arts $25,000.00 All American Families dba Families Plus $60,118.20 Basin Clinic Inc $50,000.00 Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club $40,000.00 Blue Sage Center for the Arts $25,000.00 CASA of the Seventh Judicial District,Inc. $70,000.00 Crested Butte Nordic $24,000.00 Crested Butte State of Mind $50,000.00 Delta Montrose Youth Services,Inc. $40,000.00 Friends of the Paradise Theatre $20,000.00 FRIENDS OF THE WRIGHT OPERA HOUSE,INC. $40,000.00 FS: Colorado Canyons Association

ORG: The Nature Connection $30,000.00 FS: Telluride Foundation

ORG – Collaborative Action for Immigrants (CAFI) $50,000.00 Gunnison County Food Pantry $53,795.00 Gunnison Hinsdale Youth Services dba Gunnison Valley Mentors $72,500.00 Gunnison Valley Hockey Association dba West Elk Hockey Association $20,000.00 Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans $53,795.00 Hispanic Affairs Project $75,000.00 Home Trust of Ouray County $50,000.00 KBUT $40,000.00 KVNF Community Radio $40,000.00 Lake City Arts Council $25,000.00 Living Journeys $50,000.00 Mountain Roots $50,000.00 Mountainfilm,LTD. $25,000.00 One to One Mentoring $20,000.00 Palm Arts Inc $25,000.00 Paradise Place $40,000.00 PEER Kindness,Inc $45,000.00 Project Hope of Gunnison Valley $63,705.00 San Miguel Educational Fund $40,000.00 San Miguel Resource Center $63,705.00 Six Points Evaluation and Training,Inc. $60,000.00 Telluride Academy $25,000.00 Telluride Adaptive Sports Program $50,000.00 Telluride AIDS Benefit $25,000.00 Telluride Arts District $25,000.00 Telluride Chamber Music Association $20,000.00 Telluride Mountain Club $40,000.00 Telluride Nordic Association $11,200.00 Telluride Repertory Theatre Company $35,000.00 Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club,Inc. $15,000.00 The FRESH Foundation $40,000.00 The Learning Council $50,000.00 The Pinhead Institute Inc $30,000.00 True North Youth Program $50,000.00 Valley Food Partnership $45,000.00 Valley Housing Fund $40,000.00 West End Economic Development Corporation $40,000.00 West End Family Link Center $50,000.00 Wonderland Nature School (formerly Seasons Schoolhouse) $35,000.00

Click here to view the full list of grant recipients.

