Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Dole (NYSE:DOLE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dole is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0079 = US$27m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Dole has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10.0%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Dole's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dole here for free.

So How Is Dole's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Dole's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.8% from 8.8% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Dole has decreased its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Dole's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dole. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 34% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

