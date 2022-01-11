Dole Prepackaged Salads Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

Some Dole prepackaged salads containing iceberg lettuce are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination at facilities in Ohio and California.

Dole Vegetable Inc. issued a notice to the Food and Drug Administration regarding the recall.

“This voluntary recall notification is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,”the notice said.

Dole prepackaged salads are being recalled due to a potential listeria outbreak at facilities in Ohio and California. (Photo: Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images)

The notice said products from Springfield, Ohio, with a product lot code starting with “W” and a “best if used by” date of Dec. 22-Jan. 9, or from Soledad, California, with a product lot code starting with “B” and a “best if used by” date of Dec. 23-Jan. 8, should be discarded immediately.

Products from Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Kroger and H-E-B are included in the recall, according to USA Today. None of Dole’s fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables have been affected by the outbreak.

Dole also recalled items in October and December 2021 due to concerns about possible listeria contamination.

More information regarding the states where the outbreak is located and specific Dole products being recalled can be found at the FDA’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.