Dole recalls Garden Classic Salads because of possible listeria contamination

A 24 oz bag of Dole™ Garden Salad. Business Wire

Dole announced a recall of several of its salads for possible listeria contamination.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to those who come into contact with it.

There are currently no known listeria infections connected to the voluntary recall.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of several of its bagged salads for possible listeria contamination.

No illnesses connected to any of the recalled salad varieties had been found, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall was announced Friday and includes Dole's Garden Salad, Marketside Classic Salad, Kroger Brand Garden Salad, and Salad Classics Garden Salad. The salad varieties were sold in ten different states and had "best if used by" dates of Oct. 25, 2021. No other Dole products are affected by the recall.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Only one sample of garden salad yielded a positive result for listeria in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia, according to Dole's press release.

Dole did not respond to Insider's request to comment on what the agricultural cooperation is doing to prevent further contamination.

Consumers who purchased any affected salad should not consume it and instead throw the salad away, the FDA and Dole recommend.

Read the original article on Business Insider