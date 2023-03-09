Dole Whip, Everyone's Favorite Disney World Snack, Is Coming to Grocery Stores

Reuters

HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday. "De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America," a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named. The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.