Dolgeville woman killed in tractor-trailer collision in Bridgewater

A Dolgeville woman was killed Sunday after a car in which she was a passenger collided with a tractor-trailer on State Route 8, south of State Route 20, in the town of Bridgewater, state police said.

James Cole, 32, of Little Falls, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic north on Route 8 at what state police alleged was an unsafe speed when he crossed into the southbound lane and lost control, police said. The vehicle’s passenger side struck a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Whitfield James, 47, of Utica.

State police were called to the scene at 3:23 p.m.

Michelle Machnica, 34, a passenger in Cole’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Cole sustained serious head injuries in the crash and was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica by West Winfield Ambulance, according to state police.

James was not injured.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgewater Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

