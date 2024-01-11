Doll goes sightseeing after being left behind at Colorado park. See the adventure

A lost doll is on the adventure of a lifetime to find its family after it was left behind in a state park, Colorado rangers say.

Hoping to reunite the doll with its family, rangers are bringing the doll along with them as they work in Eldorado Canyon State Park and sharing photos of all its adventures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a Jan. 10 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.





Photos show the doll at different areas in the park. In many of the photos, the doll’s vibrant red hair, colorful floral dress and bright blue shoes stand out against white snow.

Is this your doll?



She was found at Supremacy Rock in Eldorado Canyon last Thursday morning. She's been a great park guest with rock climbing, greeting visitors, and joining the maintenance team, but we'd love to help her get home! Please call 303-494-3943 if she is yours. pic.twitter.com/cCAQjTZe5t — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 10, 2024

The doll was found at Supremacy Rock in the park Thursday, Jan. 4, officials said. The park is a popular spot for rock climbing located about 20 miles northwest of Denver.

“She’s been a great park guest with rock climbing, greeting visitors, and joining the maintenance team, but we’d love to help her get home!” officials said.

The doll’s family should call 303-494-3943 if she belongs to them, officials said.

