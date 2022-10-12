Dollar at 24-year peak to yen as U.S. yields jump; sterling on the ropes

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. dollar and Japan yen notes
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh 24-year high against the yen on Wednesday, moving above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, as traders braced for U.S. inflation data and its impact on further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Sterling slipped to a new two-week trough after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that the central bank will end its emergency bond-buying program on Friday and told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions within that time frame.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank to a 2 1/2-year low.

The dollar strengthened 0.3% to 146.30 yen in Asian trading, after pushing as high as 146.35, a level not seen since August 1998.

The Japanese currency is particularly sensitive to the gap between U.S. and Japanese long-term bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped to the cusp of a 14-year high overnight at 4.006%, while the equivalent Japanese government bond yield is pinned near zero by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese officials staged their first yen-buying intervention since 1998 on Sept. 22, when the yen tumbled to as low as 145.90 per dollar.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that authorities will take necessary steps in the foreign exchange market if needed, adding that what was important was the speed of currency movements, Jiji Press news agency reported.

"It is the speed of change rather than the level that will trigger FX intervention, (meaning) USD/JPY may rise past its pre‑intervention of 145.9 without triggering the BoJ to step in if the rise occurs gradually," Joseph Capurso, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a client note.

At the same time, the U.S. consumer price report on Thursday could trigger the kind of sharp move that would prompt another intervention, Capurso added, "but we maintain any intervention‑induced moves in USD/JPY will be unwound within a few weeks."

The Fed has signalled it will continue its aggressive tightening campaign to rein in inflation, and recent strong U.S. labour market reports have scuppered hopes among some market participants that policymakers may slow the pace of rate hikes.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester backed that view on Tuesday, saying the U.S. central bank has yet to get surging inflation under control and will need to press forward with rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, including the yen, sterling and the euro - edged 0.16% higher to 113.52, after touching the highest since Sept. 29 at 113.54.

Sterling slipped 0.13% to $1.0947, and earlier touched $1.09385, marking a fresh low since Sept. 29, following the comments by the BoE governor.

Gilt yields soared on Tuesday, lifting yields in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The euro slumped to its weakest since Sept. 29 overnight at $0.9670 and remained not far from that level, trading 0.17% lower than Tuesday's close at $0.96885.

Worries that continued aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and most of its peers will lead the global economy into recession continues to weigh on risk sentiment.

Investors will be seeking for further clues when inflation data for September is released on Wednesday for prices that sellers get for their products, and on Thursday for prices consumers pay for purchases.

The Aussie sank as low as $0.62395, a level last seen in April 2020, and last traded 0.5% weaker at $0.62415. The New Zealand dollar was 0.21% lower at $0.5570, approaching the previous day's low of $0.5536, a level not visited since March 2020.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle Credit Arm Makes $1.5 Billion Wager on Citrix, Nielsen Buyout Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. made large bets on the buyouts of Citrix Systems Inc. and Nielsen Holdings Plc as banks struggled to find buyers for billions of dollars of debt they agreed to provide to finance the deals.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ratio

  • Dogecoin, SHIB Post More Losses as Crypto Market Sheds $11B Overnight

    As the crypto market shed another $11 billion, Dogecoin and SHIB have been hit hard, with the meme coins suffering hefty losses overnight.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether. Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies

    Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground. See related article: BNB […]

  • Global Recession Fears Push Oil Prices Lower

    The bullish news of the OPEC+ output cut is wearing off, and the market is once again focusing on the possibility of a global recession

  • Japan's machinery orders post biggest fall in 6 months in blow to corp spending

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's machinery orders posted their biggest single-month fall in six months in August as pressure from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen that pushes up import costs darken the outlook for corporate spending. The Reuters Tankan survey separately showed that business confidence at big manufacturers fell to a five-month low, as a double whammy of inflation and slowing global growth hurt the trade-reliant economy. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, fell 5.8% in August from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed.

  • S.Korea delivers another big hike as Fed rates sink local currency

    South Korea's central bank raised interest rates by a half percentage point and flagged more policy tightening as authorities scrambled to hose down red-hot inflation, caused in large part by a surging dollar and higher import prices. The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.00% on Wednesday, bringing total rates hike since August last year to 250 basis points. Twenty-three of 26 analysts expected the bank to go for a half-point hike in a Reuters poll, while the remaining three expected a quarter-point hike.

  • Elon Musk Sees No Way Out of a Dangerous Crisis

    The world's most influential man says not even a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help the peace efforts.

  • Asian stocks stall amid global volatility

    Asian stocks stayed at two-year lows on Wednesday, after a strengthening U.S. dollar, instability in the U.K. bond market, and forthcoming U.S. inflation data spelled a wild session on Wall Street and further volatility for investors. In Japan, confidence among manufacturers fell for a second straight month, according to a Reuters poll, sending the dollar/yen above 146 for the first time since 1998. Japan will take necessary steps in the foreign exchange market if needed and there is no change in the country's stance at all, the Jiji Press news agency quoted Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki as saying on Wednesday.

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.

    Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock indexes have slipped into a bear market, and companies are suffering from higher inflation. But the good news is that this is a temporary situation. There are still amazing stocks out there that could boost your portfolio over the long term.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.