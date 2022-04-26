Dollar ascends on China COVID fears, Fed rate hike pace

FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to around a two-year high against the euro and an 18-month high versus the pound as fears about the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns and an aggressive pace of U.S. rate hikes sent investors scrambling for safety.

China's offshore yuan was steadier in early trading, however, at 6.5770 per dollar after the People's Bank of China said late on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves.

That helped the currency to recover from a year low of 6.609 per dollar on Monday, hurt by fears about China's economic growth.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six main peers, was at 101.58, after jumping 0.58% on Monday and hitting a two-year peak of 101.86.

It has gained 3.3% so far this month, which would be its largest month of gains since November 2015.

"Further (dollar index) upside remains a good bet. China growth risks are rising as authorities pursue an aggressive COVID campaign, conditions around Ukraine remain volatile and 'Fedspeak' remains as hawkish as ever," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

China's financial hub of Shanghai has now been under strict lockdown to fight COVID for around a month, and a Beijing official said late on Monday that a mass-testing campaign there will be expanded from the city's most populous district to another 10 districts and one economic development area.

Hawkish comments by various policymakers last week also raised the risks of aggressive interest rate policy tightening by global central banks. The most significant of these came from the U.S. Federal Reserve which markets expect to raise rates by a half point at each of its next two meetings. [FEDWATCH]

As well as driving investors to the dollar, these fears have caused equity markets to sell off heavily, and U.S. Treasury yields to fall. [MKTS/GLOB]

The euro was at $1.0723 a fraction above the overnight low of $1.0697, its weakest since March 2020, as market nerves trumped any optimism from the re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The pound was at $1.2744, having hit its lowest since September 2020 overnight. U.S. futures market data show that funds have amassed their biggest wager against the pound since October 2019, a bet now worth close to $5 billion.

Once the market favourite, the Australian dollar was at $0.7177, and hit a two-month low overnight, suffering particularly because the China lockdowns have weighed on commodity prices.

The dollar did fall 0.4% versus the yen, however, to 127.62. The Japanese currency has managed a very slight recovery this week from last week's 20-year low of 129.40.

Bitcoin was a little firmer at $40,500, and ether was at $3,000.

Researchers at crypto liquidity provider B2C2 said crypto market trading was currently correlated closely with equity markets and as there is "no crypto theme so far to override weakness from rates/growth/inflation/war concerns".

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pound hits 18-month low against the dollar

    Money markets now have scaled back their bets on future monetary policy tightening from the Bank of England after hints it may not be as aggressive as other central banks in its fight against inflation.

  • If Elon Musk wants to fix Twitter, he should focus on creators and subscriptions

    A privately owned Twitter could focus on subscriptions and creators.

  • Canadian dollar hits 6-week low on global economic uncertainty

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as concern that COVID-19 lockdowns in China would weigh on the global economy offset the Bank of Canada's hawkish stance. Wall Street extended a sharp selloff from last week and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as Shanghai's lockdown dragged into a fourth week and investors braced for potentially aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.5% lower at $98.54 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies.

  • General Motors Earnings On Deck As Ford Plots An Electric Strike

    China and Ukraine are headwinds to GM earnings, while Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries begin Tuesday night. GM stock is struggling.

  • Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

    Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT. In China lockdowns to counter COVID in Shanghai have dragged into their fourth week.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 10 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 REIT stocks that pay monthly dividends. If you want to see some more REITs that generate monthly income, click 5 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. For exposure to the real estate sector, the next best opportunity is to explore real estate investment trusts. The investment firm CFRA believes […]

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

    Look past all the noisy, near-term headlines and remain focused on each company's bigger, long-term picture.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better

    For example, the Federal Reserve typically looks at raising interest rates to fight inflation. Higher interest rates tend to throw cold water on real estate markets. Series I savings bonds are issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.