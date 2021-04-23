Dollar bides time as traders reassess talk of early tapering

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Sheets of Lincoln five dollar bill are seen through magnifying glass at Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stanley White
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an improving economic outlook.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde's message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar's gains against most currencies.

"Powell has to reiterate the continuation of easy monetary policy just like Lagarde," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"As a result, the dollar is likely to fall against the yen, but the larger trend for the dollar is still mixed. The dollar can still rise against commodity currencies if commodity prices start falling again."

The dollar stood at 107.90 yen, close to a seven-week low.

The euro bought $1.2017 after falling 0.2% on Thursday.

The British pound was quoted at $1.3842 following a 0.6% loss in the previous session.

The dollar was little changed at 0.9169 Swiss franc.

The Fed's next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major policy changes are expected, investors are paying close attention to any comments about the chance of scaling back monetary easing in the future.

Rising coronavirus vaccination rates and an improving economic outlook are reasons to be optimistic, but investors are scaling back expectations for a withdrawal of monetary easing after Lagarde said talk of phasing out emergency bond purchases is premature, analysts said.

Data on manufacturing and services activity in both the United States and Germany are due later on Friday, which could support positive economic sentiment, but the dollar and the euro are unlikely to move much as investors stick to the sidelines before the Fed's meeting, analysts said.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied on Friday, but traders said risks are pointed to the downside due to a recent weakening in commodity prices.

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Prices Continue to Fall Amid Virus Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key consumer prices edged down in March for an eighth straight month of declines as pandemic-related business restrictions weighed on activity, underscoring the challenge the central bank faces to reach its inflation goal.Consumer prices excluding fresh food fell at a slower pace of 0.1% from a year earlier, after a 0.4% decline in February, with smaller falls in energy costs and a stabilization of hotel prices helping narrow the drop, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.2% decrease.While the narrower decline brings price changes closer to positive territory, economists don’t see inflation gaining much traction toward the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, especially with more activity restrictions set to come into force and cheaper phone plans likely to weigh on the price index in the coming months.Key InsightsPrime Minister Yoshihide Suga has recommended placing Tokyo, Osaka and other areas under another state of emergency due to rising infection cases. Prices may face additional weakness if consumer activity is further limited as a result of tougher guidelines.“The government wants to limit the movement of the people during the coming ‘golden week’ holidays and that’s going to hurt businesses during what’s normally a busy period,” said economist Nobuyasu Atago at Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Vaccination delays will also push back the economy’s recovery, he added.Inflation remains well below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target after the pandemic pushed prices in the opposite direction. With the likely time frame for achieving the goal pushed further into the future, the BOJ tweaked its stimulus framework last month to make it more sustainable, a move some economists saw as a step toward policy normalization.The central bank is set to update its growth and price forecasts on April 27 and they are likely to show for the first time that the BOJ won’t achieve its inflation goal during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s current term.“As long as prices continue to improve slowly, the BOJ won’t make another move after its March policy tweaks. I don’t think Kuroda is expecting inflation to hit 2%. I think he’s more focused on stemming downside risks on prices,” Atago said.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Looking ahead, we expect core inflation to come back to around 0% in April due to base effects of energy prices, which fell sharply during the first virus wave last spring. But renewed virus-containment measures in April will probably keep a damper on inflation.”--Yuki Masujima, economistFor the full report, click here.Get MoreGasoline prices started to edge up again, limiting the fall in energy costs. That helped reduce declines in the overall price index by 0.2 percentage point. Excluding fresh food and energy, prices rose 0.3%, matching a forecast by analysts.Accommodation prices were unchanged from a year ago when they started to drop under the pandemic, helping to further narrow overall declines.Overall consumer prices fell 0.2%, in line with economists’ consensus.(Updates with more detail.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is Bitcoin Gold, Exactly?

    Cryptocurrency forks of various types now take place on a regular basis. Bitcoin gold was a hard fork of the original open source cryptocurrency which took place on October 24, 2017. While hard forks take place for a number of reasons – including for the purposes of scaling as a cryptocurrency customer base grows, or because of developer conflict and differences of goals – bitcoin gold's stated purpose has been to "make bitcoin decentralized again."

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Bitcoin Hasn’t Killed Gold. Here’s Why the Precious Metal Is Making a Comeback.

    Overshadowed by the wild swings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the original counterpoint to paper money—gold—has been quietly on the upswing this month. Gold mining stocks tend to be a leading indicator for bullion given their earnings leverage relative to the metal’s moves.

  • Partners Group Mulls Sale of Content Outsourcing Firm SPi Global

    (Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG is considering a sale of content outsourcing company SPi Global, according to people familiar with the matter.The Swiss buyout firm is in the early stages of evaluating a potential sale amid interest from prospective buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could value the business at $800 million to $1 billion or more, the people said.Other private equity firms and industry players have shown preliminary interest in acquiring SPi Global, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and Partners Group could still opt against a sale, the people said.A representative for Partners Group declined to comment.Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Paranaque City in the Philippines, SPi Global provides outsourcing services to financial services firms, education, science, technical and medical research publishers globally, according to its website. It employs more than 14,700 people in countries including the Philippines, India, China, Vietnam, the U.S., the U.K., and Nicaragua.Partners Group bought SPi Global from CVC Capital Partners in a 2017 deal valuing the firm at $330 million. Any transaction would add to the $17.4 billion in private-equity divestments of Asian companies over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.SPi Global has expanded via acquisitions. Last year, it bought a majority stake in business-to-business edtech service provider LearningMate from India-focused private equity firm Helix Investments for an undisclosed amount.With about $109 billion in assets under management, Partners Group has been an active dealmaker this year. The firm and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which were co-owners in GlobalLogic Inc., agreed to sell the U.S. software development company to Hitachi Ltd. for $8.5 billion.Partners Group is also in exclusive talks to sell Cerba HealthCare, a French laboratories firm which it owns together with Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board, to buyout firm EQT AB in a deal valuing the company at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) including debt, Bloomberg News has reported.(Updates with more details about SPi Global in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Korea Shuns Coal-Power Financing Amid Rising U.S. Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea will halt state-backed financing of coal-fired power plants overseas and also plans to strengthen its emissions reduction commitment under the Paris agreement.President Moon Jae-in made the announcement at a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The White House is said to have asked South Korea to withdraw from recent coal projects, but the Asian nation will only halt funding for future plants abroad. The country also plans to increase its current target to reduce emissions by 24.4% by 2030 from 2017 levels, in the second half of the year.“While there’s a global need to reduce the number of coal-fired power plants for the goal of carbon neutrality, the challenges facing developing countries that rely on coal should be taken into account, and appropriate measures should be taken,” Moon said in his address to the conference on Thursday. “South Korea plans to support the expansion of green finance that invests in renewable energy facilities both at home and abroad.”The Biden administration is seeking to invigorate the global fight against climate change and restore U.S. credibility on the issue at the virtual summit, which dozens of foreign leaders, corporate executives, union heads are attending.Global investors have been increasingly focused on South Korea’s financing of foreign coal developments, particularly after the country pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and unveiled a $35 billion plan to boost low-carbon power sources and foster green industries domestically.See also: Biden’s Global Climate Debut Risks Falling Short on New GoalsState-owned Korea Electric Power Corp., or Kepco, approved plans last year to invest in Vietnam’s Vung Ang 2 coal plant and Indonesia’s Jawa 9 & 10 facilities, though has since signaled it won’t fund new ventures. Private companies including Samsung C&T Corp. have also vowed not to join new overseas coal projects after completing developments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC to Examine Fund Disclosure Rules After Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are considering tougher disclosure requirements for investment firms in response to this year’s implosion of Archegos Capital Management and trading gyrations in GameStop Corp.Securities and Exchange Commission officials are exploring how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank Archegos, the family office of billionaire trader Bill Hwang, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator also faces pressure from Capitol Hill to shed more light on who’s shorting public companies after the GameStop frenzy.The review is in its early stages and Gary Gensler, who took over as SEC chairman last week, will decide how to proceed, the people said. A spokesman for Gensler declined to comment.The SEC is focusing on public documents known as forms 13F and 13D that reveal big stock holdings of hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices. Investment firms that own shares worth at least $100 million must file a 13F detailing their portfolios every quarter, while funds issue a 13D once their stake in a single corporation exceeds 5% -- alerting other investors that they may be pursuing a hostile takeover or the breakup of the company.Archegos, which doesn’t appear to have ever filed a 13F or a 13D, used swaps rather than common stock to stealthily amass huge positions, including an estimated $10 billion wager on ViacomCBS Inc. Like derivatives, short-sales are also largely excluded from the forms, an issue that became a flashpoint this year when lawmakers questioned how hedge funds made bearish bets that were seemingly bigger than GameStop’s market value without anyone knowing who was behind the trades.Read More: Archegos Exposes SEC Blind Spots, Dithering on Market OversightAmong issues the SEC is evaluating are whether filings should include derivatives and short positions, and if firms should submit 13Fs more frequently than every three months, said the people, who asked not to be identified in discussing internal conversations. An overhaul might help regulators and Wall Street spot risks that are building up in the financial system. The billions of dollars in losses that Archegos triggered for Credit Suisse Group AG and other firms show the consequences of having such blind spots.“Current reporting is both too slow and it’s incomplete,” said Andrew Park, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, a Washington-based group that pushes for stringent financial regulations. “Few people knew about Archegos until after it had blown up.”New details on the Archegos fallout emerged Thursday with Credit Suisse saying it would slash its lending to hedge funds by a third after the blow up cost the bank $5.5 billion. The losses were among the costliest in the firm’s history and have prompted it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital.If the SEC requires more transparency, it would be welcomed by business groups that have long argued that investors should be compelled to disclose bets against companies and derivatives that are directly linked to share prices.But hedge funds and activist investors would likely lobby to fend off changes. Such firms claim that having to reveal short positions would make them targets of corporate smear campaigns and deter trading that can expose badly run companies or even frauds. The industry also says more disclosure isn’t necessary because market participants already know the level of negative wagers made against specific companies even if they can’t see who’s making the trades.One thorny issue the SEC is examining is how much legal flexibility it has to revamp rules, some of the people said. Current disclosure requirements are based on equity stakes that give investors the right to vote shares in corporate elections, not complex financial instruments like derivatives or options.Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee are also evaluating whether regulations should be tightened, including by making family offices like Archegos file confidential forms to the SEC that are meant to help identify threats to market stability, a congressional aide said. Even when family offices file 13Fs, they often avoid reporting their investments publicly because the SEC permits them to submit parts of the documents covertly.Read More: How New Wealth, Few Rules Fueled Family Office BoomThere isn’t yet a push to pass legislation because lawmakers would like to give Gensler time to get up to speed in his new job, according to the aide. In addition, some congressional members believe the SEC has all the authority it needs to make changes.Any move to increase transparency would be a reversal from what was proposed during the Trump administration when the SEC sought to exempt firms from filing 13Fs unless they held stock worth at least $3.5 billion. The plan was scuttled late last year amid heavy criticism from public companies.(Updates with details on Credit Suisse losses in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • China to cut coal use share below 56% in 2021

    China aims to cut its coal use to below 56% of energy consumption in 2021, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said in a statement on Thursday, but said the fuel would still play a vital role in ensuring the nation's energy security. China, the world's biggest coal consumer, lowered the share of coal use in its primary energy mix to 56.8% in 2020, from around 68% at the beginning of the previous decade. The NEA also plans to raise electricity use to 28% of end-use energy consumption in China, up from the 2020 goal of 27%, the document said.

  • Is Nikola A Buy Right Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others over the past year. Consider fuel cell and battery electric vehicle start-up Nikola. In mid-April, the company unveiled plans to create a hydrogen pipeline network in Germany with its partners CNH Industrial and OGE, an operator of natural gas pipelines in the European economic powerhouse.

  • Disney Execs Asad Ayaz, Joe Earley on the Key to Marketing Across Multiple Platforms

    Disney Plus launched in November 2019, at a time when coronavirus wasn’t on the World Health Organization’s radar yet and quarantine lockdowns seemed a thing of dystopian films. Soon, the streamer had to amass subscribers, maintain audience engagement and shift movie debuts, all while keeping the budding platform afloat. Against all odds, Disney Plus has […]

  • Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich

    President Joe Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, including the largest-ever increase in levies on investment gains, to fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the proposal said. The plan is part of the White House's push for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax system to make rich people and big companies pay more and help foot the bill for Biden's ambitious economic agenda. The proposal calls for increasing the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, the sources said this week.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • Jobless claims: Another 547,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims, marking a fresh pandemic-era low

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James explains why he took down tweet telling Ohio officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’