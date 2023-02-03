Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Rae Wee
·3 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable.

Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the back of its Atlantic counterparts' decline, reversing its losses earlier in the week.

The pound slid 0.15% to a more than two-week low of $1.2206 in early Asia trade, after falling 1.2% in the previous session, its largest daily decline in a month.

The euro was last 0.16% lower at $1.0893, after tumbling 0.7% on Thursday to move further away from its 10-month peak of $1.1034.

On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation.

While the ECB explicitly alluded to at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month and reaffirmed its commitment in battling high inflation, President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the euro zone outlook had become less worrisome for growth and inflation.

"The ECB was a little bit more dovish than markets had previously expected ... (while) the Bank of England has given a small hint that they might be close to finishing their tightening cycle," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

Remarks from the ECB and the BoE came a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell similarly said in a news conference following the Fed's 25bp rate hike that the "disinflationary" process in the United States appeared to be underway.

The dollar on Friday recovered from a heavy selloff in the aftermath of Powell's speech, and against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.03% to 101.82, away from Wednesday's nine-month low of 100.80.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report will be the next major test of the Fed's fight against inflation. Signs are still pointing to a tight labour market, with the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropping to a nine-month low last week.

In other currencies, the Aussie fell 0.11% to $0.7068, having lost 0.86% on Thursday, while the kiwi was little changed at $0.6475.

The comments from policymakers following a slew of central bank meetings this week have markets seizing on signs that interest rates could be close to peaking in most major economies.

"We're starting to see central banks converging to a pattern now ... the major central banks are definitely approaching the end of their tightening cycles," said CBA's Kong.

An imminent peak in U.S. rates has provided some relief for the Japanese yen, which last year crumbled under pressure from rising interest rate differentials against Japan's low interest rate environment.

The yen was last marginally higher at 128.66 per dollar and was headed for a weekly gain of nearly 1%, reversing two straight weeks of decline.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose in January to a seasonally adjusted 52.3 from December's 51.1, marking the fastest pace since October. The final figure was slightly lower than the flash reading of 52.4, but stayed above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a fifth straight month.

  • US Futures Slump, Asia Struggles as Tech Weighs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and European equity futures declined Friday as disappointing earnings from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. weighed on market sentiment.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneAsian shares were mixed, wi

  • Bridgewater’s Karen Karniol-Tambour promoted to co-CIO, continuing her rise as one of the most powerful women on Wall Street

    Karen Karniol-Tambour joins Bob Prince and Greg Jensen as co-chief investment officer at the trading and investment firm Bridgewater.

  • Bridgewater Names 37-Year-Old as Its First Female Co-CIO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates is naming Karen Karniol-Tambour as its third co-chief investment officer as it continues to rework its leadership after billionaire founder Ray Dalio gave up control of the $125 billion hedge fund firm. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Am

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads post-Fed rally as Nasdaq surges 3%

    U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, highlighted by a vault upward by tech stocks following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and ahead of another batch of earnings from the tech industry's biggest players.

  • Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook

    The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month and said it will then evaluate the subsequent path of its monetary policy. The BoE also raised rates by 50 basis points and dropped its pledge to keep increasing them "forcefully" if needed and said inflation had probably peaked.

  • Alphabet misses on earnings expectations, as ad revenue falls

    Google parent Alphabet reported earnings below analysts' expectations on Thursday.

  • Daughter allegedly collected rent for years after she put dead mother in freezer

    A daughter is accused of putting her mother inside a freezer about a week after she died in March 2021 in Chicago and still collecting rent money from tenants for years.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Bets on a Stock Market Crash

    It came in one word on Jan, 31. Its author is Michael Burry, the founder of the hedge fund Scion Asset Management. Burry is known for his bet on the collapse of the U.S. housing market, which led to the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Amazon stock drops after revenue beat, EPS miss

    Amazon reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 2.

  • Wall St rallies as Fed's Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. central bank. Wall Street's major indexes had lost ground immediately after the Fed announced its rate hike decision. But the indexes bounced off their lows and kept gaining ground soon after Powell started speaking to reporters with the S&P ending up 1% and the Nasdaq adding 2%.

  • Qualcomm sees earnings below Street as smartphone market sags

    Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the chipmaker grapples with the combined toll of weak demand for smartphones and a supply glut, a situation that is expected to persist into the first-half of this year. Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty have hurt consumer electronics sales, and while Qualcomm has been somewhat buffered by its focus on premium smartphones, analysts said even that market has been hit. "The handset industry continues to experience reduced demand, and we are now expecting elevated channel inventory levels to persist at least through the first half of calendar 2023," Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO told investors.

  • Wall Street to Jerome Powell: We don’t believe you

    Do you want the good news about the Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell, the other good news…or the bad news? Powell and his fellow Fed committee members just hiked short-term interest rates another 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%, which means retirees and other savers are getting the best savings rates in a generation. Maybe even better, you can lock in interest rates of inflation (whatever it works out to be) plus 1.6% a year for three years, and inflation (ditto) plus nearly 1.5% a year for 25 years, through inflation-protected Treasury bonds.

  • Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

    U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday with a tech sector rally punctuating the action following the latest interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

  • Gig companies are now obsessed with profits—not just revenue growth, says analyst

    For years, the gig economy grew at a breakneck pace. But now, it’s emphasizing profitability over growth says Michael Morton, senior research analyst for internet stocks at MoffettNathanson.

  • Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4

  • Peltz seeks to rally Disney shareholders against board director Froman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management wrote to Walt Disney Co shareholders on Thursday to make the case for replacing the media and entertainment conglomerate's board director Michael Froman. Trian, which owns a roughly $1 billion stake in the home of Mickey Mouse, has asked Disney shareholders to drop Froman — a former U.S. Trade Representative — from the company's 12-member board and elect Peltz instead. Trian did not spell out in the letter why it had picked Froman to target among the Disney directors, but suggested that Peltz was more qualified to serve.

  • Apple misses Q1 earnings expectations as iPhone sales fall short

    Apple's iPhone sales fell short of analysts' expectations in Q1.

  • Bridgewater names Karen Karniol-Tambour as third co-CIO

    Karniol-Tambour, 37, joins Bob Prince and Greg Jensen as a full partner and will be responsible for the company's investment strategy and outcomes, according to a company statement on Thursday. Karniol-Tambour joined as an investment associate on the fixed income team in 2006 and became head of investment research seven years later during which time she worked closely with Dalio, Prince and Jensen.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple

    Stocks moving in after hours: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple