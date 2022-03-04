Dollar Highest Since 2020, Euro Falls as War Spurs Haven Demand

Greg Ritchie, Libby Cherry and Vassilis Karamanis
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The euro fell below $1.10, sending a gauge of the U.S. dollar to the highest level since 2020, as war in Ukraine drove demand for haven assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe’s common currency fell to as low as $1.0973 as traders weighed the impact of Russian sanctions on the European economy. It approached a key support level that goes back to the euro’s inception back in 1999.

Euro Traders Prepare for Test of Key Support in Place Since 1999

Since topping $1.23 in early 2021, the euro has struggled against the dollar as the Federal Reserve prepares for a tightening cycle which is expected to widen the rates gap between it and the European Central Bank. Geopolitical risks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled a haven bid into the greenback, with Europe’s economy more exposed to Russian sanctions. The currency’s plunge risks stoking inflationary pressures in the region, triggering some speculation of European Central Bank intervention.

“Europe has become the focal point of the stagflationary and geopolitical angst in the markets and the euro could remain the pressure valve for these investor fears,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole.

Verbal Intervention?

ECB officials meeting next week may have to weigh the potential of slowing growth against surging energy and food prices. Germany’s 10-year yield adjusted for inflation headed on Friday for its lowest close on record after data this week showed euro-area price gains quickened to an all-time high in February.

Traders Bet on Europe Inflation Jump, But No Guarantee on Hikes

“When inflation is getting worse by the month, refuting the notion that it’s transitory, a falling euro exacerbates the problem and will most likely be a factor for monetary authorities,” said Audrey Childe-Freeman, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 currency strategist. “Unless the decline turned excessive, we believe unilateral ECB FX intervention is unlikely, yet this doesn’t preclude verbal intervention.”

The euro’s weakness comes as the Czech and Polish central banks intervened to prop up their respective currencies. While east European economies are among the worst hit by the crisis, the region’s central banks have amassed hefty international reserves, led by the Czechs with enough foreign assets to cover more than a year of imports.

Czechs Intervene to Prop Up Currency, Joining Regional Push

‘Alarm Bells’

Euro options are into panic mode following Wednesday’s erratic session. Traders are rushing to hedge against low-probability outcomes, willing to pay a wide slippage from the bid, according to a Europe-based trader familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Traders are paying out what they did during the height of the pandemic in March 2020 for protection against slides in the euro over the next month, according to risk reversals measured by puts over calls.

“My sense now is the euro trend should continue lower,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho, adding that a close below the 1.10 level on Friday would be “likely to send off alarm bells for further euro selling.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

