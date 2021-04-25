Dollar Consensus Splinters as Investors Clash on U.S. Recovery

1 / 4

Dollar Consensus Splinters as Investors Clash on U.S. Recovery

Ruth Carson and Livia Yap
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.

JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments weigh in on dollar strength. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely-watched technical crossroads.

“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”

While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping almost 2%. This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears.

At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

U.S. Edge

As the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.

“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”

Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. While the benchmark has retreated to 1.56% on Friday, it remains well above this year’s low of around 0.90%.

“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”

Catching Up

But not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.

For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.

The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.

Signs abound this trend is underway.

Coronaviruses cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.

The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.

Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.

Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”

The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.

Substantially Overvalued

In the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.

“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury snubbing 'mortgage prisoners', say MPs

    Some 250,000 homeowners are trapped because the Treasury sold their mortgages to unregulated firms.

  • Top Stock for 2021: Moderna or Teladoc?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) ended 2020 as stock market stars, soaring 434% and 138%, respectively. It's called Motley Fool CAPS, and it uses the wisdom of crowds to find the best investments. Players predict how stocks will perform versus the S&P 500 Index over a particular time frame.

  • U.S. Says It’ll Send India Vaccine Materials, Boost Aid Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will send India raw materials for vaccines and step up financing aid for Covid-19 shot production, joining European countries in pledging to help stem the world’s biggest surge in cases.“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.Material needed to produce Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been identified and “will immediately be made available,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, according to the statement, and the pair agreed to stay in close touch.Additionally, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation will fund an expansion of production capability by Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd., or BioE, to at least 1 billion doses by the end of 2022. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid-test kits and personal protective equipment will be sent as well, according to the statement.The U.K., France and Germany also pledged aid for India, which has reported some 1 million new cases over the last three days and 2,767 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The outbreak is increasingly closing the rest of the world to travelers from India and threatening the country’s economic recovery.India is administering an average of about 2.6 million doses per day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At that pace, it’ll take an estimated two years to cover 75% of its population.Earlier, Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine currently unapproved for use in the U.S.“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors and others to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts. That’s gained urgency with India’s worsening crisis.AstraZeneca hasn’t requested regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy. Biden by March had ordered almost enough Covid-19 vaccines to fully inoculate every American adult twice.The U.K., which has seen Covid cases dwindle, is sending nine airline containers of supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators from surplus stocks, that will begin arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. “will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time,” according to the statement.Additionally, France will supply India “with significant support in terms of oxygen,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Agence France-Presse. France plans to ship respirators, AFP reported. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is “urgently preparing a mission of support,” her chief spokesman said on Twitter.(Updates with Biden comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

  • The Best Electric Scooters for Zipping Around, Well, Anywhere

    You’ve come a long way from tearing up the streets of your neighborhood on your two-wheeled scooter, kicking your way from one friend’s house to another. And just as you’ve grown up, so, too, has your childhood...

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • NASA's former Mars leader says the agency is 'keeping their eye' on a crewed mission to the Red Planet

    As NASA prepared to go back to the moon with SpaceX, Elon Musk and Scott Hubbard, a former NASA Mars program leader, eyed future crewed Mars missions.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • Why NASCAR’s top manufacturers jockeying for the top spot is good for the sport

    Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet-based teams have won three races each, and Denny Hamlin has been the most consistent driver all season. In the 10th race of the season, at Talladega, who’s the team to beat?

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions

  • US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

    Secretary of State and National Security Adviser announce help is coming after backlash for vaccine hoarding and export bans