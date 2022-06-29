Dollar Crunch Worries India Traders as Equity Outflows Grow

Subhadip Sircar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in India’s foreign-exchange market are bracing for more instances of dollar shortages, as record outflows from the nation’s equities and deteriorating external finances bite.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some Mumbai-based banks saw a dollar crunch last week, as outflows from Indian assets add to the pressure, according to Mizuho Bank Ltd. and IFA Global. The rupee dropped to a record low against the greenback on Wednesday.

Foreign investors have pulled $28 billion from Indian equities this year, while higher oil import costs and a widening current account deficit mean that everybody from investors to companies are demanding dollar for their rupee at the same time. The Reserve Bank of India said last Friday it’s trying to meet the demand through its reserves.

“The shortage of cash dollars and lower forward premia could become self-perpetuating for the rupee,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “These factors could pressurize spot rupee, further compounded by exporters also holding on to their earnings in anticipation of a further rupee slide,” she said.

The rupee has declined 5.8% this year, hitting a new record low of 78.9837 a dollar on Wednesday. The RBI has been seeking to smooth out the decline, as rate hikes by the Federal Reserve pull capital away from emerging markets, though its efforts may be contributing to the dollar shortage.

The RBI has recently ramped up intervention in the forward markets to slow the rupee’s drop, a strategy that sees it run down its forward-dollar book instead of spending much reserves in the spot market. That has led to annualized one-year dollar-rupee premium dropping below 3%, its lowest in more than a decade.

That, however, spurs importers to buy dollars in the forward markets, contributing to a shortage of the greenback. A central bank spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

“An organic cash dollar shortage emerges from the likelihood of a balance of payments deficit in FY23,” said Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research. “Under normal circumstances, this ought to have been met by the central bank supplying dollars in the market by drawing down its reserves. However, the use of buy/sell swaps by the RBI could potentially accentuate the shortage amidst importers getting incentivized to increase their hedge ratios.”

Foreign currency reserves held by the RBI have dropped to $590 billion, according to data released last Friday, down about $40 billion from the start of the year. It may have spent about $15 billion in the forwards market since April, according to DBS Bank Ltd.

The rupee may continue to remain under pressure amid deteriorating external finances and risk-off sentiment, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., who see India’s balance of payments deficit at $40 billion in 2022, compared with a surplus of $55 billion in 2021.

(Updates with rupee level in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Dips as Traders Flip Focus to Slowdown Despite Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took a breather after a three-day rally as concerns over a demand-sapping recession filtered back into the market, overshadowing signs that global stockpiles and supply continue to tighten.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off A

  • Where have all the shareholder activists gone? Campaigns slow amid market turmoil

    Activist investors intent on shaking up Corporate America may be getting cold feet as new data points to a slowdown of campaigns as markets gyrate amid fears of faster rate hikes, runaway inflation and geopolitical turmoil. The marked decline in activist campaigns seen over the last four weeks could give corporations more breathing room to tackle problems on their own, avoiding battles with corporate agitators over leadership, spinoffs or even a sale of the entire company, said lawyers, bankers and industry analysts. Shareholder activists, typically hedge funds like Elliott Management, Starboard Value, Jana Partners and Sachem Head Capital Management, employ investment strategies where the goal is to increase the share price by pushing underperforming corporations to perform better.

  • Hungary decree allows govt to supervise energy firms if needed

    Hungary has passed a decree empowering the government to take over supervision of vital energy firms and the gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that requires it to ensure continuous supply. Hungary is about 85% reliant on Russian gas imports and 65% reliant on crude oil imports from Russia. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier this month that Gazprom chief executive and Russia's deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, had both assured him the company would fulfil obligations to Hungary set out in its long-term gas supply contract.

  • Sri Lanka Under Virtual Lockdown With Fuel Supplies Halted for Private Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka abruptly restricted fuel supplies and told residents to stay home, raising the risk of more unrest as the government struggles to provide essential goods due to a crippling sovereign debt crisis that has rocked the country for months.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-

  • China’s Economic Recovery Is Limping Along

    While most of China’s more serious lockdowns were relaxed in May, June data don’t show an especially significant recovery, according to strategists at China Beige Book.

  • Investment Firm Cypherpunk Holdings Sells All of Its Bitcoin and Ether

    The publicly listed firm has transitioned its treasury to cash amid increased market volatility, but it hasn’t ruled out reinvesting in cryptocurrencies when the market settles down.

  • Should I Buy Walt Disney Stock Now?

    Walt Disney welcomed analysts, investors, and journalists to Disney World and showed off a bright future.

  • Greenville County Republican Party overturns primary over alleged voting irregularities

    With a secret ballot where county Republican Party representatives from voting precincts cast votes, the county GOP upheld Joe Dill's protest.

  • Will Elon Musk build a Miami tunnel for electric cars? City studying ideas for ‘loop’

    Miami is exploring the idea of building a network of compact underground tunnels where electric vehicles — perhaps one day without drivers — would move commuters around the county’s urban core.

  • ECB weighs whether to put number on bond-fighting scheme, sources say

    European Central Bank policymakers are weighing up whether or not they should announce the size and duration of their upcoming bond-buying scheme, designed to curb financing costs for Italy and other debt-laden countries, sources told Reuters. The ECB is set to announce the new tool on July 21, along with its first interest rate hike in more than a decade, in response to a surge in bond yields that has hit the most indebted countries hardest. ECB staff is preparing different options for policymakers, including how many of its details, such as firepower and duration, should be made public, according to conversations with half a dozen policymakers at the ECB's annual forum in Sintra, Portugal.

  • GE chief executive Larry Culp adds a new job as CEO of GE Aviation

    General Electric Co. is switching up the top leadership roles in its aviation unit, the only one of the three current segments at the company which will be left after the planned spinouts of its health care and power businesses over the next two years. The Boston company (NYSE: GE) said that its chairman and CEO, Lawrence "Larry" Culp Jr., will take over immediately as chief executive of GE Aviation, in addition to his current roles. John Slattery, current president and CEO of GE Aviation, is shifting to a new role of executive vice president and chief commercial officer of the business.

  • Ecuador President Lasso Survives Impeachment Attempt Amid Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso survived an impeachment vote late Tuesday after a hard-left opposition party failed to rally other smaller groups in congress to oust him as his government moved to make concessions to diffuse the political crisis. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Bi

  • The Dow Dropped—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed's tightrope walk between fighting inflation and spurring a recession continues to dominate investor attention.

  • Disney Extends CEO Chapek’s Contract by Three More Years

    Chair Susan Arnold called the chief executive “the right leader at the right time” and said the board has full confidence in him.

  • G-7 leaders pledge indefinite support for Ukraine; Kyiv bombarded in 'symbolic attack' of Russian missiles: June 26 recap

    The United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K. pledge support for Ukraine on many levels at G-7 meeting. Sunday recap.

  • U.S. Steel Plant Trump ‘Saved’ Slated to End Steelmaking Forever

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp., the nation’s third-largest steelmaker, announced it’s in talks to permanently end steel production at its century-old furnaces in Illinois.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of

  • U.S. FDA classifies recall of GE's ventilator batteries as most serious

    The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator's backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, were recalled as they were running out earlier-than-expected, which could cause the device to shut down preventing the patient from receiving breathing support, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The CARESCAPE R860 ventilators use the main power via a wall plug to operate and the device's backup battery is meant to keep it running in situations such as patient transport. GE Healthcare, the medical device making arm of General Electric, had initiated the recall of 4,222 of its ventilator batteries distributed between April 2, 2019, and April 18, 2022.

  • Analysis-U.S. mass shooting insurance rates jump as incidents rise

    The cost of buying insurance protection against mass shootings has spiked more than 10% in the United States this year following a string of deadly events, insurers said. The United States witnessed 293 mass shootings so far this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive them as any event involving the shooting of four or more people other than the assailant. Demand for such insurance has risen following recent shootings, including the murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school last month, the United States' worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

  • Japan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and India's Tata Motors have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and make semiconductor solutions, the firms said on Wednesday. Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing "next-generation automotive electronics" to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement. "The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally," Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata holding company Tata Sons, said.

  • At Australia mine, Glencore balances reforestation drive, coal profit

    At Glencore's aging Mt Owen open-cut coal mines north of Sydney, a team of scientists and engineers is restoring woodlands to mined-out fields, aiming to burnish the company's environmental credentials with climate activists and shareholders who want it to back away from coal. But just hundreds of metres away, active mines still churn out nearly 7 million tonnes of coal a year, and are due to keep producing for 15 more years, as they fuel the company's profits from surging coal prices. Keen both to maximise profit and to satisfy activist shareholders demanding action on the climate, Glencore has said it plans to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and "responsibly deplete its coal assets over time".